New, Organic Indoor Farm in Colorado Announces Two New Hires

SILT, CO. — Spring Born, a 2.5-acre organic greenhouse in Colorado, welcomes two industry experts to their team. The company introduced Danielle Davis, director of marketing and sales, and Josh Budka, head grower, to spearhead production and expansion.

Davis and Budka are industry experts in their respective fields. Davis, is a food systems, marketing, and sales expert with more than a decade of experience within fresh produce, meat and seafood. In addition, she is well-versed in Controlled Environment Agriculture “CEA,” previously leading a food business consulting agency and working for other high-tech farms. Budka, head grower, holds a Horticulture Science degree from Purdue University. Before joining Spring Born, he worked at various indoor farming operations and conducted research for universities and governmental agencies.

“We are very excited to welcome Danielle and Josh to our team at Spring Born. They both provide a different perspective and expertise for the business and are passionate about food production methods that better our food system and lead to thriving agricultural communities,” says Charles Barr, owner and president.

Spring Born’s initial retail and foodservice offerings are grown in organic peat (unique in the CEA industry) using 90 percent less water than large-scale outdoor farms. Spring Born is the largest, fully-automated and USDA-certified organic indoor farm in the Intermountain West. Spring Born is different in the CEA space, being wholly owned and operated by President and Owner, Charles Barr. This proprietorship allows the company flexibility in product development and responsiveness to customers without sign-off from additional stakeholders.

“We’ve just finished tweaking the environment and testing various cultivars to determine which we want to grow in our greenhouse,” says Budka.

“We’re listening and reacting to the ever-changing customer and consumer needs,” says Davis. “I think using natural sunlight and an organic soil medium to grow greens just makes sense – we’re having fun wowing customers and cooks with the freshness and flavor of our greens.”

Spring Born greens are available for distribution today. Learn more about Spring Born at www.springborn.us or by emailing info@springborn.us

About Spring Born, Inc.

Spring Born hydroponically grows fresh, healthy, quality leafy greens and salad blends in Silt, Colorado. Our indoor climate-controlled production is known for its commitment and sustainable practices that impact our local and surrounding communities. Locally grown and distributed, Spring Born greens are available to customers year-round. Spring Born combines innovative technologies with hardworking, dedicated individuals to cultivate a better eating experience for consumers.