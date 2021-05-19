New Paper Clamshell from Jacobs Farm del Cabo

Jacobs Farm del Cabo is excited to introduce a paper-based clamshell under the del Cabo brand as an alternative to single-use plastic clamshells. In this year alone, the new paperboard pack is projected to reduce the company’s plastic waste by half a million pounds.

“Plastic reduction is an important part of our broader climate change initiative, ClimateLab™, designed to both mitigate our impact and help our farming communities develop the tools needed to face the implications of climate change. The introduction of paper-based clamshells is part of a steady shift toward more sustainable materials.” – Aaron Brookes, Director of Sales and Marketing

The new del Cabo paperboard pack is as clean and green as it gets. The pint pack is made with 100% recycled paperboard and provides a clear view of the product inside with a plant-based, cellulose window that is certified compostable both commercially and at home.

Jacobs Farm del Cabo will begin shipping three of their best-selling organic tomato varieties in the del Cabo paperboard pack this spring, including Sugar Plum Grape Tomatoes, Cherry Tomatoes and Heirloom Medley Cherry Tomatoes.

“Consumers are connected, aware, and are demanding real and tangible evidence of social and environmental responsibility. Now that the tension has begun to loosen between packaging sustainability, functionality, and price, we are seeing an acceleration in new product innovation and the promise of greener alternatives.” – Aaron Brookes

Jacobs Farm del Cabo’s plastic reduction strategy extends beyond packaging and into their farming methods, where the company continues to explore alternatives for traditional plastic mulch. Their Northern California farms use a flaming process that exposes weed seedlings to high heat, organically ridding our fields of unwanted weeds. A similar and promising steaming process is currently undergoing trials in their California organic basil greenhouses.

Jacobs Farm del Cabo’s mission has always been to grow great-tasting, organic food in a socially responsible and sustainable manner. Their new del Cabo paperboard pack and ClimateLab™ initiative were born from this mission to protect the long-term health of our planet—with more on the horizon.