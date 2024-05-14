New Pop-Up Display Units Make Debut for MountainKing’s “Grill & Chill Summer Cookout” Promotion 

HOUSTON, TX – Just in time for the start of the summer cookout season, MountainKing is offering retail grocers its “Grill & Chill Summer Cookout” promotion featuring new, eye-catching pop-up display units, enticing point-of-sale items and engaging YouTube videos to help families enhance their grilling experience.

MountainKing’s new pop-up display units, an innovative packaging solution showcasing the company’s premium selection of fresh-packed russets, baby golds, baby reds, and fingerlings, stand 24” x 16” x 30” high. Designed for simplicity and compact enough for any point-of-sale spot, the units are engineered to draw consumer attention and are easy to refill, thus prolonging the shelf life of a display. They’re also ideal for displays near meat, seafood, and poultry where potato sales increase by 23%, according to industry studies.

“This promotion not only highlights our premium selection of potatoes, it provides consumers with valuable resources and inspiration for their summer grilling experiences,” explains Andreas Trettin, director of marketing for Texas-based MountainKing. “From our new pop-up sleeves to our helpful YouTube videos, we’re committed to helping our retail grocer partners enhance the shopping and grilling experience.”

Consumers can access the YouTube videos via a QR code printed on the display. Videos present the ease of preparing fresh potatoes for the grill, with most recipes simply calling for them to be tossed in olive oil, salt and pepper to create perfectly crisp potatoes with a smoky, grilled flavor that makes for a delicious side dish with grilled meats or fish.

The display units will be available throughout the summer grilling season, adds Trettin, including the lead up to Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Independence Day and Labor Day. Studies show 70% of Americans say grilling is their preferred method of cooking during the summer.

Other retail grocer point-of-sale support includes high-graphic half-size bins, custom display signage and optional display sleeves for secondary displays. Collaborative social media support also is available.

MountainKing Potatoes is one of the world’s largest growers of high-flavor potato varieties. Currently, about one million U.S. households enjoy MountainKing products every week. To learn more, visit mountainking.com or call (713) 923-5807.