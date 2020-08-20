New Potato Variety, Twelve Years in Development, Will Debut on Store Shelves This Fall

Bancroft, Wis. — Potato innovation doesn’t happen overnight or even in one growing season. Agronomists are long at work in test fields across the globe with the goal of growing better-tasting, better-looking, and better-growing potatoes.

These trials take years and the number of test candidates at the onset of testing might start out at 200 different varieties with eventually one or two reaching commercial production. This is the story of how new potato varieties are born.

RPE, Inc. — a full service grower, shipper, marketer of fresh potatoes – is delighted to bring a new, premium red potato variety to potato consumers this fall.

“RPE Golden Red™ premium potatoes are the new gold standard in red potatoes,” says Tim Huffcutt, Vice President Sales & Marketing Operations for RPE. “Compared to common red potatoes, these superior stunners have a vibrant red skin with a rich yellow interior and a sweet creamy taste.”

This potato variety started out in the Netherlands where it showed early promise based on yield, internal and external quality as well as disease and insect resistance. Likewise, the variety performed well in growing regions of the U.S. and Canada. Sensory testing showed that not only does the Golden Red taste better than standard, mainstream red potatoes; its internal and external appearance outshines its commodity counterpart.

Beyond the appearance of the Golden Red is its performance in the kitchen and flavor. Research Chef Chris McAdams said of Golden Red, “I truly believe this potato was built for potato salad, it’s phenomenal in that application. Once it’s cooked, it holds its shape and texture much better than comparable potatoes. When you cut it after boiling it doesn’t break apart or get grainy, which is what makes it ideal for a potato salad.”

Chef Chris also recommends consumers prepare this potato either boiled, roasted or fried. “These methods,” he said, “highlight the creamy texture and sweet, mildly-earthy flavor.”

Custom-created recipes and more information about Golden Red can be found on RPE’s website, RPEspud.com/our-products/golden-red-potatoes/

Golden Red is an RPE exclusive varietal. RPE and parent company, Wysocki Family of Companies, since the 1950s have been potato industry innovation leaders. Innovation in storage longevity and crop management along with trial varietals are the bedrock of the company and remain a core value today.

Golden Red premium potatoes will be available this fall in a three-pound, poly light-blocker, bilingual bag.

About RPE

Category leader RPE is a grower/shipper of year-round potatoes and onions, providing category innovation and retail solutions. Varietal development is just one way we combine our progressive farming heritage and our visionary agronomy practices.