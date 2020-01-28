New RD Survey Shows Significant Agreement About Impact of Fear-Based Messaging

According to a new survey from the Alliance for Food and Farming (AFF), there is almost unanimous agreement among registered dietitians (RDs) that it is important for consumers to know that conventionally grown produce is safe because not all consumers can afford to buy organic. And, that inaccurate, fear-based messaging regarding pesticide residues has a negative impact on consumers because it causes misplaced concern about whether conventionally-grown fruits and vegetables are safe to eat.

The results of the RD survey are substantiated by peer reviewed research conducted in 2014 and 2016. One of these studies found that misinformation about pesticide residues on fruits and vegetables resulted in low income consumers stating they would be less likely to purchase any produce – organic or conventionally grown.

Whatever the reason, it is clear that groups who try and invoke inaccurate safety fears should rethink this tactic for the benefit of consumers. Despite decades of studies showing the overwhelming benefits of eating more fruits and vegetables and significant public health efforts to increase consumption, only one in 10 Americans eat enough each day. And promoting safety fears regarding residues is simply creating a new (and needless) consumption barrier.

