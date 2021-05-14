New Regional Marketing Manager Welcomed at Pear Bureau Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. – Pear Bureau Northwest is excited to welcome Michele Hoard to the company as the new Regional Marketing Manager for the Midwest region.

Through her work consulting with domestic and international brands, including the National Mango Board, New York Apple Association, Zespri Fruit and Red Bull, Hoard brings a range of talent and experience to the position. She brings established retailer relationships and knowledge setting up innovative in-store and digital promotions that drive category performance for retailers. Hoard’s hiring comes at a pivotal moment when Pear Bureau Northwest has shifted its strategy to driving consumer demand for pears wherever they shop, both in-store and online.

“I have always enjoyed working on behalf of produce organizations to increase grower returns, and when I heard about the position with Pear Bureau Northwest, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work with such a forward-thinking organization. This opportunity affords me the chance to make a direct impact for growers and grow category sales for our retailers,” said Hoard.

Kevin Moffitt, President and CEO of Pear Bureau Northwest, emphasized that “Michele’s creative thinking and diverse range of retail experience makes her a valuable and welcome addition to our organization. Her experience working with respected produce groups and brands will benefit the Bureau and build on our team’s development and execution of innovative promotions for Northwest pears designed to increase pear consumption and sales.”

As Regional Marketing Manager of the Midwest region, Hoard will focus on keeping pears in front of the consumer at retail and making the pear category profitable for major retailers such as Kroger, HEB, Meijer, SuperValu, Jewel-Osco, Roundy’s, Super Target, Hy-Vee and more.

To contact Michele Hoard or reach the Pear Bureau Regional Marketing Managers, visit http://trade.usapears.org/regional-managers/.

About Pear Bureau Northwest/USA Pears

Pear Bureau Northwest is a non-profit marketing organization established in 1931 to promote the fresh pears grown in Washington and Oregon, home to 87% of the US commercial fresh pear crop. The Bureau represents over 800 grower families and partners with outlets throughout the world in an effort to increase overall success with the pear category. The organization provides marketing and merchandising expertise that is customized specifically for each retail organization, using its pear consumer research findings as well as individual store analysis using an in-house data system that measures pear category performance nationwide and third-party research to show retailers how they perform versus their competition. Retailers who are interested in partnering with Pear Bureau Northwest should contact them at info@usapears.com or 1 (800) 547-4610, as well as visit the retail trade site Trade.USAPears.org or consumer site, USAPears.org