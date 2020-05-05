New SUNSET SHIELD Program Helps Protect Employees

Kingsville, ON – Mastronardi Produce is addressing the next milestone as it adapts to the COVID-19 pandemic with the creation of the SUNSET® SHIELD program to help protect its employees.

In late February as news of the spread of COVID-19 aired, Mastronardi Produce acted quickly to ensure the safety of its employees and the stability of its supply chain. Many staff were transitioned to working remotely and a task force, made up of cross-functional leaders was established to focus on the people and the ever-changing landscape during this disruptive time. Vigorous measures were taken to protect workers who needed to remain onsite including social distancing practices and increased cleaning and sanitation. The company also significantly increased its communication touchpoints with employees and created an online portal where employees can access important messages, resources and submit their questions and concerns.

“I’m incredibly grateful and proud of how our Flavor Army has come together to ensure we maintain the critical food supply,” says Paul Mastronardi, President and CEO of Mastronardi Produce Ltd.

Today, Mastronardi Produce is taking further steps to protect its employees by creating the SUNSET® SHIELD program which will help them remember some critical actions to take in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Paul continues, “We’ve been adapting day-to-day as this pandemic has unfolded and with the creation of the SUNSET® SHIELD program we are giving our Flavor Army yet another tool to help keep them safe.”

The SUNSET® SHIELD basics:

S – SOCIAL DISTANCE. Watch your 6’.

H – HEALTH. If you’re sick. STAY HOME!

I – INDIVIDUAL PROTECTION. Always use your PPE.

E – ENGAGE REMOTELY. Use technology to communicate. Even in the office.

L – LOOK. Read and obey all posted signage and guides.

D – DEEP CLEAN. Frequent handwashing and sanitization.

For almost two months now, while some of the staff have worked remotely the company has been able to focus on its frontline workers. Now, as the population in both the U.S. and Canada consider returning to work, the company is dealing with yet another challenge: a safe, phased in return to work of its remote workforce.

“With the addition of more staff in our facilities it’s important that our employees understand what steps we all need to take to remain safe and healthy,” says Paul. “Our employees are the heart of this company, and they are incredibly passionate about what they do. They are truly world-class in every way. Without this team, we would not be here, and making sure they’re protected is something that I personally take very seriously.”

The new SUNSET® SHIELD program will be launched immediately and continuously adapted to the ever-changing needs during this pandemic.

####

About Mastronardi Produce®

A pioneer and industry leader in the gourmet greenhouse industry, Mastronardi Produce grows and markets nationally recognized products under the SUNSET® brand, including Campari®, Flavor Bombs®, and Angel Sweet® tomatoes. Mastronardi Produce has been family-owned for over 65 years and prides itself on producing consistently flavorful gourmet tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and berries.

To learn more about Mastronardi Produce, visit sunsetgrown.com or read our past releases.