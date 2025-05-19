New Survey Reveals Lettuce Letdown: 60% Say Their Greens Spoil Too Soon–But Little Leaf Farms Has a Fresh Fix

This National Salad Month, Little Leaf Farms offers a no-wilt solution with a chance to win a year’s supply of fresher, longer-lasting lettuce and a $2,500 grocery gift card

DEVENS, Mass. — You know that sad, slimy bag of lettuce shoved in the back of the fridge and eventually thrown in the trash? You’re not alone. In a new national survey from Little Leaf Farms, the country’s #1 brand of packaged lettuce sustainably grown through controlled environment agriculture, more than 60% of U.S. lettuce buyers admit their greens spoil before they can eat them, and nearly a quarter say this happens “often” or “almost every time.”

“Forgetfulness” (44%) and “how quickly lettuce goes bad” (36%) topped the list of reasons why leafy greens go uneaten. Still, people keep tossing lettuce into their carts, hoping this time will be different—even though a third of Americans admit they “like the idea of salad more than the reality of eating one.” That’s exactly the cycle Little Leaf Farms is out to break.

This National Salad Month, Little Leaf Farms is inviting consumers to come clean on their bad lettuce habits—no judgment, just fresh starts – with its Lettuce Confessions campaign. Whether you’ve forgotten a head of lettuce in the back of the fridge or settled for soggy greens one too many times, Little Leaf Farms is here to help you turn over a new leaf, literally! Confess your lettuce sins, pledge to switch to fresher, longer-lasting Little Leaf Farms greens, and enter for a chance to win a year’s supply of our super crisp lettuce and a $2,500 grocery gift card. Plus, for every lettuce confession submitted, Little Leaf Farms will donate $1 to ReFED, a nonprofit advancing solutions to food waste, up to $10,000.

“For too long, sad, tasteless lettuce that’s already halfway to wilted when you bring it home has been the norm – no wonder it ends up in the trash,” said Jeannie Hannigan, Marketing Director at Little Leaf Farms. “Our survey showed 86% of Americans would be more likely to finish their lettuce if it stayed fresher longer, and that’s exactly what Little Leaf Farms delivers: greens that stay fresh and crisp, and taste great.”

“In homes across the country, Americans waste more than 26 million tons of food each year at a cost of more than $151 billion—and nearly 40 percent is produce,” says Dana Gunders, president of ReFED. “We’re excited that Little Leaf Farms is driving attention to this problem and hope their campaign raises awareness of the small behavior changes that make a big difference in reducing wasted food—from proper storage to checking what’s in your fridge before you go shopping.”

Little Leaf Farms lettuce is delivered to the grocery store in about 24 hours after harvest and is grown using captured rainwater, natural sunlight, and no chemical pesticides or herbicides. So whether you’re prepping lunch with Crispy Baby Greens or tossing together a Crispy Caesar Salad Kit, Little Leaf Farms makes it easy and delicious to eat your greens.

To share your lettuce confession, visit http://www.littleleaffarms.com/lettuce-confessions. For more information, recipe inspiration, and retail availability, visit www.littleleaffarms.com.

Survey conducted by Opinium research among a sample of 1,000 U.S. adults 18 or older. The survey was completed April 17-21, 2025.

Nielsen NIQ Discover Pre-Packaged Salad Category 4, 13, 26 & 52 Weeks Ending 2/22/2025 Northeast xAOC