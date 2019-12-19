New Survey Shows Blueberries Are Registered Dietitians’ No. 1 Recommended Fruit

FOLSOM, Calif. – A new survey of 201 U.S.-based registered dietitians (RDs) revealed that blueberries are their No. 1 recommended fruit[1]. The survey from the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC), in partnership with Today’s Dietitian, found that 86 percent of the surveyed RDs said they recommend blueberries frequently or always. The other fruits making the top of the list were strawberries, apples and oranges.



“We’re committed to working with RDs because they’re at the forefront of making a positive difference in the health of Americans by providing science-based dietary and lifestyle recommendations,” said Kasey Cronquist, president of USHBC. “It’s part of the mission of the USHBC to continuously investigate the role blueberries may play in promoting good health, and it’s encouraging to see that research is reflected by the health professional community.”



Other survey findings note[1]:

88 percent of surveyed RDs note blueberries are rich in vitamins and minerals.

85 percent recognize one cup as a good source of fiber.

78 percent note blueberries contain plant polyphenols.



This comes on the heels of new research2 published earlier this year in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition that found participants with metabolic syndrome who consumed the equivalent of one cup of fresh blueberries showed clinically relevant changes in measures of heart health. Not long before that, USHBC announced that blueberries now are certified as heart-healthy through the American Heart Association Heart-Check Food Certification Program®.



Looking ahead to 2020, USHBC will continue prioritizing health professionals as an influential audience improving the health of Americans by sharing the science-backed ways fresh and frozen blueberries can impact a healthy diet and further encourage consumers to include blueberries in their daily eating habits. USHBC’s 2020 Health Professionals Communications Plan includes a robust earned-media program, sponsorship of the Today’s Dietitian Spring Symposium, a partnership with the Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH) and continued work with USHBC’s roster of consumer health ambassadors, “The Blue Crew.”



[1] The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council Registered Dietitian Survey was conducted by Today’s Dietitian in July 2019 with participation from 201 registered dietitians across America, using an online survey.

2 Blueberries improve biomarkers of cardiometabolic function in participants with metabolic syndrome—results from a 6-month, double-blind, randomized controlled trial. Am J Clin Nutr 2019;109:1535-45.