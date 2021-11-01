New Sweet on Citrus Campaign Celebrates Bee Sweet’s Modernized Label

FOWLER, Calif., – As consumers anticipate the arrival of California grown citrus, the Bee Sweet Citrus marketing team has launched a multi-faceted marketing campaign to celebrate the rebrand of its label and the company’s diverse citrus line.

“Last year, our team redesigned the Bee Sweet Citrus label with a brand-new concept that’s displayed on the packaging of all of our varieties,” stated Bee Sweet Citrus Director of Communications Monique Bienvenue. “This year’s Sweet on Citrus campaign plays off of those elements and serves as a reminder that our team has the capability to grow, pack and ship numerous citrus varieties throughout California’s citrus domestic season.”

With decorative citrus slices displayed on the packaging of each variety and a dashed lined that draws your eye to the Bee Sweet Citrus logo, the company’s label was modernized to educate shoppers about the varieties in each package, and to remind customers about Bee Sweet’s ability to supply numerous varieties year-round.

“Like California, our citrus line is diverse and has something for everyone,” continued Bienvenue. “Through this campaign, our goal is to successfully re-introduce our label to customers and persuade shoppers to try something new.”

Bee Sweet’s Sweet on Citrus campaign runs between November through May and incorporates both digital and print elements. The company’s marketing team will also heavily focus on highlighting specialty citrus varieties on its social media platforms to coincide with the season’s variety availability.

California Navel Oranges are available now, while California Mandarins and Grapefruit are set to begin the first week of November. To learn more about the company’s variety availability or to learn more about the campaign, please call a Bee Sweet Citrus sales representative at 559-8344200 or visit www.beesweetcitrus.com.

