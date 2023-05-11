New Varieties Just Around the Corner for ﻿Pretty Lady Vineyards

Pretty Lady Vineyards Produce May 11, 2023

McFarland, CA – The Pretty Lady Vineyards tradeshow team is SoCal bound and ramping up for the West Coast produce Expo (WCPE) taking place in Palm Springs, California May 20th at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort. With the start of their grape season just a couple of months away, Pretty Lady is excited to be back on the tradeshow floor to talk about their new conventional red variety, Ruby Rush® and their brand-new organic varieties which will be available this 2023 season.

As the launch of their 2023 season gets closer, Pretty Lady is looking forward to showcasing their new variety offerings. New this 2023 season, Pretty Lady Vineyards will be offering organic varieties in their stand-up grab-and-go bags as well as boxes. Organic varieties include Autumn King, Great Green, Scarlet Royal, Allison, Sweet Globe, Flame, Ivory, Autumn Royal, and Krissy. “We are excited to expand our product offerings to now include organic grape varieties – something we have been looking forward to for quite some time.” States Nick Dulcich, President of Pretty Lady Vineyards. “Not only are we introducing our new organic varieties, but we will also be launching a new conventional red grape variety called Ruby Rush® which we are very excited about as well.”

Attending the West Coast Produce Expo in Palm Springs, California this year? Stop by Booth #501 to learn more about Pretty Lady’s new 2023 varieties. Tradeshow hours take place Saturday, May 20th, 2023 12pm – 5pm at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort in the Sinatra Ball Room. If you are interested in grape sales inquiries but cannot see us in person at the show, please contact Nick Dulcich at nick@dulcich.com.

About Pretty Lady Vineyards

Pretty Lady Vineyards is a grower, packer, and shipper of premium California table grapes. From July through December, customers’ expectations are exceeded with our grapes’ size, flavor, and quality. We offer many packaging options to fulfill any needs, including our tamper-evident Top Seal packaging in various weights. Available in Pretty Lady™, Harvest Hobgoblin™, and more!

Related Articles

Produce

Sprouts Farmers Market’s Caitlin Tierney
Shares Her Insights on Out-of-the-Box Grape Retailing

Jim Prevor’s Perishable Pundit Produce August 16, 2022

Caitlin Tierney says she’d eat a kombucha-flavored, sour or spicy grape if given an opportunity, in hopes it’s the next best trend. While this might sound far-fetched — and Tierney did share this in jest — it does exemplify her out-of-the-box thinking that makes Tierney one of the more innovative minds in the fresh produce industry today. It’s no wonder. Tierney’s past gives her a great lens to view the future.

Produce

Grapeman Farms Utilizes Hazel Tech to Help Ensure Premium Table Grape Quality

Hazel Technologies Produce October 26, 2022

Bakersfield, CA-based, Grapeman Farms (Grapeman) announces its partnership with Chicago-based shelf-life extension tech developer, Hazel Technologies. As a leading U.S. table grape grower with global import programs from Peru, Chile, and Mexico, Grapeman continues to uphold its reputation for consistent, year-round, delivery of quality fruit to the U.S.’ largest retailers.