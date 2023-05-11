New Varieties Just Around the Corner for ﻿Pretty Lady Vineyards

McFarland, CA – The Pretty Lady Vineyards tradeshow team is SoCal bound and ramping up for the West Coast produce Expo (WCPE) taking place in Palm Springs, California May 20th at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort. With the start of their grape season just a couple of months away, Pretty Lady is excited to be back on the tradeshow floor to talk about their new conventional red variety, Ruby Rush® and their brand-new organic varieties which will be available this 2023 season.

As the launch of their 2023 season gets closer, Pretty Lady is looking forward to showcasing their new variety offerings. New this 2023 season, Pretty Lady Vineyards will be offering organic varieties in their stand-up grab-and-go bags as well as boxes. Organic varieties include Autumn King, Great Green, Scarlet Royal, Allison, Sweet Globe, Flame, Ivory, Autumn Royal, and Krissy. “We are excited to expand our product offerings to now include organic grape varieties – something we have been looking forward to for quite some time.” States Nick Dulcich, President of Pretty Lady Vineyards. “Not only are we introducing our new organic varieties, but we will also be launching a new conventional red grape variety called Ruby Rush® which we are very excited about as well.”

Attending the West Coast Produce Expo in Palm Springs, California this year? Stop by Booth #501 to learn more about Pretty Lady’s new 2023 varieties. Tradeshow hours take place Saturday, May 20th, 2023 12pm – 5pm at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort in the Sinatra Ball Room. If you are interested in grape sales inquiries but cannot see us in person at the show, please contact Nick Dulcich at nick@dulcich.com.

About Pretty Lady Vineyards

Pretty Lady Vineyards is a grower, packer, and shipper of premium California table grapes. From July through December, customers’ expectations are exceeded with our grapes’ size, flavor, and quality. We offer many packaging options to fulfill any needs, including our tamper-evident Top Seal packaging in various weights. Available in Pretty Lady™, Harvest Hobgoblin™, and more!