New Varieties to Account for More than 50% of Chile’s Table Grape Exports

The Table Grape Committee of ASOEX (Chilean Fruit Exporters Association) has released its fourth export forecast for the 2022/23 season. It shows a 1.2 per cent increase from the previous forecast, with exports estimated at 555,483 tons, equivalent to 67.742 million (8.2kg) boxes.

Although slightly higher than December’s estimate, the new forecast shows a decrease of 8.9% from 2021/22. This is largely the result of varietal replacement within the table grape industry in Chile.

ASOEX president Iván Marambio commented: “Our new estimate shows a slight increase from December, driven by an increase in exports of new varieties, especially white and red, versus a decrease in shipments of traditional varieties. It’s great news that the industry’s commitment to varietal renewal is beginning to be seen in our shipments, because consumers will be able to enjoy better tasting, higher quality Chilean grapes.”

The committee’s coordinator, Ignacio Caballero, stated that new varieties will account for almost 37 million boxes, while traditional varieties, including Red Globe, will make up around 31 million boxes this season.

“More than 50 per cent of grape exports will consist of new varieties, especially in white and red grapes. The new white varieties will exceed 13 million boxes, black varieties 4 million boxes and red varieties 18 million.”

Arra 15, Timpson, Sweet Globe, Autumncrisp, Blanc Seedless and Cotton Candy are among the main new white varieties. The standout black varieties include Sweet Favors, Sable Seedless, Sweet Sapphire, Maylen and Midnight Beauty, while Timco, Allison, Sweet Celebration, Scarlotta Seedless, Arra 29, Jack Salute, Candy Hearts and Ralli Seedless are among the main players for newer red varieties.

North America will continue to be the main destination for Chilean grapes, taking around 37.2 million boxes, followed by Asia with almost 14 million boxes and Europe with 9 million boxes.

The fifth export forecast will be released during the first week of February.