New Variety Tasting and Cause Marketing Partnership with Female Sports Star, All Part of the Honeybear Game Plan in Atlanta

Atlanta, GA. – Head over to Booth B2049 to taste the best apples on the showroom floor at the International Fresh Produce Association show in Atlanta October 18-19 and learn how Pazazz is helping get fresh fruit into the carts of those who need it most this winter.

Honeybear Brands is featuring apple variety exclusives at the show — ruby red, juicy Pazazz and crisp golden Honeymoon apples. They are just two of its varieties that are delivering for consumers looking for exceptional flavor and value. Honeymoon has been growing volume since its debut two years ago. It features tropical notes and adds a colorful yellow punch to retail decks. Come taste the fruit reviving a love affair with golden apples.

“Honeybear Brands grows and distributes some of the best apple varieties grown regionally as well as in Washington State. Our focus of providing great eating varieties at ‘peak of season flavor’ ensures our retail partners are providing consumers with an exceptional eating experience during the big fall apple sales season,” said Don Roper, vice president of sales and marketing, Honeybear Brands. “Utilizing multiple growing regions to curate the best eating varieties combined with year ‘round supply assurance, we take delight in helping our retailers grow the conventional and organic apple category. At Honeybear Brands, we strive to exceed the expectation of fruit quality, customer service and supply assurance.”

Honeybear Brands’ growing regions span the United States with orchards and production facilities in Washington state, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and New York. Southern hemisphere production includes apples, pears and cherries from Chile and Argentina.

Assist Second Heartland: Hockey Star Serves Up “Apple” Donations

Honeybear Brands is taking a bite out of hunger with a Pazazz-focused partnership with professional hockey standout Taylor Heise, to benefit Second Harvest Heartland.

During the “Assist Second Harvest” campaign, Honeybear will donate 600 pounds of apples each time Heise feeds a teammate an assist – otherwise known as an “apple” in hockey – during her games this season.

“Apples help fuel our bodies. And who better than an elite athlete like Taylor Heise to remind health-conscious audiences about the health benefits of apples? And she has a genuine desire to be part of a cause marketing effort to combat hunger. Women’s sports are having a big moment, and we are excited to celebrate that while attracting new apple consumers and donating to a good cause,” said Roper.

Retailers carrying Pazazz benefit from this partnership halo via social media, PR, and in-store assets, as Pazazz gets extra ice-time with hockey fans and shoppers.

About Honeybear Brands

Family owned and operated for more than forty years, Honeybear is a dual hemisphere developer, grower, packer, shipper and importer of apples, pears and cherries year-round. A pioneer in the commercialization of Honeycrisp, the company has been an industry leader in responsible, sustainable growing practices and land stewardship for many years. Honeybear Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wescott Agri Products. For more information about Honeybear, visit www.honeybearbrands.com and follow us on Facebook.

Honeybear® is a trademark of Wescott Agri Products.