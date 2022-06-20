New York Apple Association Earns Bronze Telly Award

The Telly Awards, the world’s largest honor for video and television content across all screens, recently announced this year’s winners. The New York Apple Association’s (NYAA) new commercial featuring New York apple growers won a prestigious bronze Telly award.

Entrants are judged by the Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts, including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates.

The commercial was produced by Rochester-based creative agency Mason Marketing and the New York Apple Association.

This year’s edition received over 11,000 entries and saw an increase in global submissions from Australia, Mexico, Europe (Germany, Spain, France), and Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan).

“We have a strong multimedia campaign for this fall, and the commercial will play a significant role,” said NYAA President and CEO Cynthia Haskins.

The winning commercial will air on the Food Network, Hallmark Channel, Magnolia Network, HGTV, Lifetime Network, E!, OWN, Bravo, Nickelodeon, TLC, Cooking Channel, and Freeform. Clips from individual grower interviews will appear on NYAA’s Facebook page and will be used this fall to support the 2022 apple harvest.

NYAA’s target market for this season includes cooking enthusiasts and consumers looking to support their healthy lifestyles snack options.

“Our social media content will incorporate the winning commercial and several of the grower videos captured while on location,” said Tony Mikiciuk, Designer and Social Media Manager for New York Apple Association. Consumers want to know where their food comes from and from whom. “We continue to make the connection between consumers and New York apple growers through digital media.”

The 2022 fall apple crop’s digital resources will include customized digital coupon programs and an extensive asset library of recipes, videos, and apple descriptions. Geo-targeted promotions will provide retailers with original content and coordinate online advertisements with sales and promotions. NYAA will work closely with N.Y. apple shippers and retail partners on geo-targeting advertisements, which allows for targeting of consumers within a physical radius of stores.

“Our digital geotargeting program allows us to place beautiful, custom apple content in front of consumers during the most important times in our crop year,” said Cailin Kowalewski, Account Promotion Manager at NYAA. “Our in-house expertise and collaboration with retail partners should make for a winning combination in 2022.”

NYAA is teaming up with influencers to deliver promotional messaging in marketplaces where New York apples are found. NYAA’s high-graphic tri-wall orchard bins, display merchandisers, totes, pouches, and poly bags will continue to be available through NYS apple shippers.

“We are hearing reports from our growers that they are anticipating a good crop year. It will be an exciting year for New York. Our account managers, equipped with a solid line- up of marketing and merchandising programs, are providing retailers and the food service industry with what they need to sell more New York State apples,: said Haskins.