Newly Appointed NABC Chair Teddy Koukoulis and USHBC Chair Bryan Sakuma Look to the Future

In this podcast episode of “The Business of Blueberries,” Kasey Cronquist,president of the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) and the North American Blueberry Council (NABC), is joined by Bryan Sakuma and Teddy Koukoulis, the incoming chairs of the USHBC and NABC. Together, they discuss what interested them in these new roles, the value the two organizations bring to each other and what their leadership will offer the blueberry industry going forward.



Topics covered include:

An introduction to Sakuma and Koukoulis, and their blueberry industry experience.

An exploration of what brought them to their new roles and what they hope to achieve for the industry.

A discussion about how the two organizations can work together and support each other to benefit the industry.

Crop Report

The Blueberry Crop Report is an update on crop conditions and markets throughout important blueberry growing areas. Today you’ll hear from Brittany Lee in Florida, Andres Armstrong in Chile and Luis Vegas in Peru. This was recorded on January 30, 2025.