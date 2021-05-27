Nick Georgantas Joins Renaissance Food Group as Director of Sales

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif – Renaissance Food Group (RFG), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Calavo Growers, Inc., announces the hire of Nick Georgantas as director of sales for the company, bringing with him more than 15 years of sales experience.

In his role, Georgantas will glean from past experience where he specialized in bringing retail perishable products and programs to the marketplace to drive sales and business development efforts for RFG, focusing his efforts primarily in the Northeast region of the country. In addition, Georgantas will work to foster existing customer relationships while seeking out new customer partnerships in this highly retail-dense region.

Previous to his role at RFG, Georgantas’ 15-year history includes various positions across the food industry, including F&S Produce, Harbar LLC, and Taylor Farms.

“Renaissance Food Group is thrilled to be adding a team member of Nick’s caliber to our already robust sales force,” stated Kate Brooks, VP retail sales. “We are excited to tap into Nick’s expertise while continuing to build out our retail strategies and product offerings, and know he will add tremendous value to our organization.”

About Renaissance Food Group

Renaissance Food Group is a fresh food company that creates, markets and distributes a portfolio of healthy, high quality lifestyle products for consumers via retail and foodservice channels nationally. Widely recognized as a market leader for product quality and innovation, Renaissance Food Group’s fresh food products are regionally produced and made-to-order. Renaissance Food Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Calavo Growers, Inc.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food serving retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. The Company’s Fresh segment procures and markets fresh avocados and select other fresh produce, including tomatoes and papayas. The Renaissance Food Group (RFG) segment creates, markets and distributes a portfolio of healthy, fresh foods, including fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables and prepared foods. The Foods segment manufactures and distributes guacamole and salsa. Founded in 1924, Calavo’s fresh food products are sold under the respected Calavo brand name as well as Garden Highway, Chef Essentials and several private label and store brands.