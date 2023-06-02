Nominate a Stand-Out Retailer For IFPA’s Merchant Innovation Awards

Newark, De. and Washington D.C. – Retail leaders, who demonstrate passion and purpose through innovative strategies to drive produce consumption, deserve recognition. The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) seeks nominations of retail vice presidents, directors of produce, sales managers, or equivalent titles for its Retail Merchant Innovation Awards. Nominations are now open.

“This industry knows who’s getting the job done at retail,” said Joe Watson, IFPA vice president of retail, foodservice, wholesale membership. “We’re asking everyone to nominate that retailer who inspires others to think creatively about their approach to produce marketing and demonstrates their own forward-thinking perspective.

“IFPA is committed to member excellence,” he said. “Not only does this award honor the retail produce marketers who are making a difference in produce consumption, it also motivates everyone else to up their game and drive our industry forward. We are grateful to award sponsor, Sage Fruit, for helping us recognize the pinnacle of produce marketing performance.”

This award recognizes the “best of the best” retailers (including wholesale grocers) in five store-count categories. Winners will be recognized onstage at The Global Produce & Floral Show, Oct. 19-21 in Anaheim, Calif. One winner will be named in each of these groups:

· 1-50 stores

· 51-150 stores

· 151-250 stores

· 251-399 stores

· 400+ stores

Produce suppliers should nominate a retailer who is getting the job done for their products and brand – someone who is a notch or two above their other customers. Solutions providers should consider which retailer is using their products or services to boost their produce strategy to attract more shoppers and sales. Retailers should look for someone at the top of their produce division, someone who applies innovation and creativity to inspire both staff and shoppers.

Photo caption: The 2022 winners of the IFPA Retail Merchant Innovation Awards represent the best of the best in produce retailing. They are (l-r): IFPA’s Joe Watson, Barry Paul of Shaw’s Supermarkets, Jim Gaylord of Wegman’s Food Markets, Brian Penfield of Sendik’s, Vic Savanello of Spartan-Nash, Chuck Sinks of Sage Fruit (award sponsor), and Jeff Mallory of Hy-Vee.

About the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA)

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is the largest and most diverse international association serving the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain and the only to seamlessly integrate world-facing advocacy and industry-facing support. We exist to bring the industry together to create a vibrant future for all. We grow our member’s prosperity by conducting advocacy; connecting people and ideas; and offering guidance that allows us all to take action with purpose and confidence.