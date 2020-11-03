Nominations Are Being Accepted for the 2021 Retail Produce Manager Awards Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. – United Fresh is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Retail Produce Manager Awards Program. This program recognizes 25 outstanding retail produce managers for their innovative merchandising, produce-related community outreach, increased store sales and recognition among company peers.

The Retail Produce Manager Awards Program, sponsored by Dole Food Company, Inc. and now in its seventeenth year, pays special recognition to produce managers on the front line in supermarkets working every day to increase sales and consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. This year, this recognition is most important as we call attention to the dedication of retail produce managers across the supply chain – our industry’s essential workers – who never ceased to serve consumer’s needs during the pandemic.

“Once again our produce shelves are fully stocked. After so many months we may come to expect it; but let us not forget that there is still a pandemic and that stores and produce managers continue dealing with it directly every day,” shared Johan Linden, CEO of Dole Food Company. “Yes, we are proud to again sponsor the United Fresh Retail Produce Manager Awards that recognizes the best of them, but more than that, it is a privilege to be able to honor and thank every one of them.”

25 award winners, along with their corporate produce directors, will receive complimentary airfare, hotel accommodations and registration to United Fresh 2021 Convention & Expo, taking place in-person June 24-26 in Los Angeles, CA alongside southern California’s Fresh Produce & Floral Council trade show.

“Effectively merchandising produce is a critical component to get the best product into the consumer’s basket, and a great consumer experience will drive repeat traffic,” noted Rich Gonzales, Vice President, Global Produce Sourcing, Walmart Stores Inc. and Vice-Chair of the United Fresh Retail-Foodservice Board. “The hard work that retail produce managers do to incentivize the consumers to buy fresh produce creates a win-win for the consumer and the industry.”

Since the program’s inception, over 350 produce managers from over 106 different retail banners have been honored. Nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 program. Nomination forms may be accessed online at www.unitedfresh.org and must be received by January 8, 2021.

For more information about the program, including selection criteria and a list of past winners visit www.unitedfresh.org, or contact Miriam Wolk, United Fresh’s Vice President of Member Services at [email protected] or 202-303-3410.

###

About United Fresh Produce Association

Founded in 1904, the United Fresh Produce Association brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh-cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations. We empower industry leaders to shape sound government policy. We deliver the resources and expertise companies need to succeed in managing complex business and technical issues. We provide the training and development individuals need to advance their careers in produce. Through these endeavors, we unite our industry with a common purpose – to build long-term value for our members and grow produce consumption.

About Dole Food Company

Dole Food Company, Inc., is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education and is proud to honor the Produce Managers who are driven to make a difference in our industry and the communities in which they live. For more information, visit www.dole.com.