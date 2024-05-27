Nominations Open for 2025 Potatoes USA Board Members

DENVER — Potatoes USA announces nominations are now open for new Board Members for the 2025 term. The board is seeking nominees to fill a total of 33 open seats. Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming, and a Public Member.

Potatoes USA is the nation’s potato research and promotion organization and the central organizing force in implementing programs to strengthen potato demand. It provides the industry with ideas, information, tools, and inspiration to unite and achieve common goals.

Shortly, all state potato organizations will receive the information and materials to begin the process of seeking and nominating interested growers. Appointed growers will be seated on the Board at the 2025 Spring Meeting in Denver, March 10-12, 2025.

Board Member Guidelines

It serves the good of both potato production regions and Potatoes USA by recruiting Board Members who will take an active interest in participating on the Board. A Board Member should communicate the interests of his/her production region to the Board and carry the message of the Board back to his/her farming community. A nominee for Potatoes USA should be willing to:

Attend Board Meetings for the entirety of their term: Spring Meeting: Held in Denver, Colorado, the second week in March. Summer Meeting: Held in early August each year. The location changes each year. Winter Meeting: Held alongside the Potato Expo, typically the first or second week in January. The location changes each year.

Be active in the potato-farming community.

Be visible in community work, participate in local government, cultural or business affairs—someone who is a leader.

Be willing to represent and communicate with his/her constituents on a regular basis.

Take the time to support Potatoes USA programs in his/her area.

Speak to grower groups, newspaper reporters, and interested parties about Potatoes USA programs, relating the value of the Board to all growers, how the 3-cent per hundredweight assessment is invested, and ask for input from those interested in becoming active in the promotion of potatoes.



If you are interested in being considered by your state grower leadership to fill an open spot representing your state, please contact your state program manager. Alternatively, contact Chelsea Gray at the Potatoes USA office in Denver, CO.

Chelsea Gray

Executive Administrator

Potatoes USA

(303) 873-2332

chelsea@potatoesusa.com

The nominating process will be completed by August 15, 2024.

Diversity Statement

The Department of Agriculture’s programs are open to all individuals without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, or marital status, and it is Potatoes USA’s policy that membership on the Board and its committees reflect the diversity of individuals served by its programs. It is therefore the Board’s policy to have the representation of producers from diverse backgrounds on its board and strongly encourages women, younger growers, minorities, and persons with disabilities to seek nominations to the Board and to participate in the Board’s activities.

About Potatoes USA

Potatoes USA is the national marketing and promotion board representing U.S. growers and importers. We help our farmers increase their profits. As the marketing organization for potato farming families operating in the United States, Potatoes USA promotes five main potato products: fresh table-stock potatoes, fresh chipping potatoes, seed potatoes, frozen potato products, and dehydrated potato products.

Potatoes USA provides culinary potato inspiration to key audiences, as well as useful tools, education, and support. Through effective market-driven strategies that focus on the greatest opportunities, Potatoes USA is proving that no matter where the customer lives, potatoes offer a world of possibilities.

Potatoes USA was established in 1971 by a group of potato farmers to promote the benefits of eating potatoes. Today, as the largest vegetable commodity board, we are proud to be recognized as an innovator in the produce industry.