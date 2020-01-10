Non-Profit Created to Address the Growing Financial Crisis in American Farms Launches Campaign on Saturday

American family farms have always faced and overcome great challenges, but farming is being increasingly outsourced by a handful of mega-corporate entities to third-world countries where workers are paid less than $1 per hour. A mere 5 percent of US companies now control sales of over 75% of all the food grown in America. Increasingly, they are selling third world grown foods reaping big profits and causing foreclosures on our farms. The American Grown campaign is sounding the alarm, educating consumers and community group about this crisis, and encouraging them to speak out.

The two million plus family farms in America are facing a profound economic crisis. Over 100,000 farms have been lost to foreclosures in only the last five years. Farm debt is at an all-time high of over $400 billion dollars.

The American Grown Campaign launches at the Southeast Regional Fruit and Vegetable Conference this weekend. This non-profit company was created by growers to address the growing financial crisis in American farms.

This event will also be broadcast on Facebook live through the Demand American Grown Facebook page.

About American Grown – Made up of farmers and consumers from across the United States, we come together to sound the alarm about the catastrophic decline of the American farm and what it means to our farmers, our communities and the country as a whole.