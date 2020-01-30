North Bay Produce Puts Employee Health First

Traverse City, MI – It’s a new year, and North Bay Produce, Inc. is hoping to turn their focus on employee health and wellness. This starts with promoting their on-site gym and developing a wellness program, which includes healthy recipes featuring their products.

North Bay Produce built a new headquarters in 2017, which included a full on-site gym and locker room with individual showers. Having an on-site gym allows employees to utilize the equipment at their convenience.

“I love having access to a gym and locker room facilities at our office. It makes it so convenient to work out, and I can even squeeze in a workout on my lunch break.” – Sarah Quackenbush, Sales & Export, North Bay Produce, Inc.

Along with providing the equipment for employees, North Bay Produce has also developed a series of healthy recipes featuring their fresh produce as well as their new dried fruit line. The recipes give customers more ideas on how to use fresh produce and a great way to showcase our products. “We are blessed to bring to market amazing fruits and vegetables every day. When developing recipes, I love that I can focus on our fresh ingredients, making them the star of each dish. This sets the tone for a healthier finished recipe along with offering a serving (or two) of fresh fruits and vegetables!” – Sharon Robb, Regional Marketing Manager, North Bay Produce, Inc.

To keep the focus on health and wellness, North Bay Produce is encouraging their employees to get active and join their fitness challenge. The challenge requires employees to be active at least twice a week for 30 minutes each session. This challenge will begin February 1 and end April 30 and will be highlighted across the company social media platforms. In order to participate in the challenge and to keep everyone motivated, the employees are sending in photos of their workout. The photos can range from scenery, to the gym, or a fitness class. North Bay Produce hopes this challenge will provide a good starting point for keeping their employees healthy and happy. They value each employee’s health and wellness above all else.