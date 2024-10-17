North Bay Produce‘s Game Changing Blackberries

TRAVERSE CITY, MI- North Bay is pleased to announce that their Erandy® blackberry program is flourishing, and it is expected to be strong this year. These berries, which are known for their extraordinary appearance, large berries with resistance to red cells, lack of seeds, extended shelf life and their sweet balanced flavor, should be in good supply as the Mexican growing season is shaping up to be a successful one.

Erandy® blackberries are also known to be consistently sweet during their peak season. Grown in Mexico, these grower friendly blackberries are expected to be available from mid-November through mid-June. Additionally, North Bay offers Erendira® which is a medium-to-large blackberry with high Brix, improved firmness and less regression. With Erandy and Erendira® North Bay will be 100% Tupi free for the 2024/2025 Mexican Blackberry season.

North Bay sees their blackberry program as part of an overall strategy to provide category leading varieties of premium berries to the industry. Their berry portfolio consists of blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and blackberries.

Sarah Quackenbush, sales manager at North Bay had this to say; “The blackberry category represents a huge opportunity for the industry, and proprietary genetics like the Erandy® are the key to unlocking that opportunity, through providing a consistent, delicious eating experience for consumers. We have found through all our proprietary genetics across the berry category that a consistent eating experience builds consumer trust and creates incremental growth in the category.”

North Bay will be in attendance at IFPA’s Global Produce and Floral Show in Atlanta this week. They invite visitors to stop by their booth, number 4039, to learn more about these great blackberries and all that North Bay has to offer.

About North Bay Produce: North Bay Produce is a grower owned cooperative of 31 shareholders with farms throughout North, Central and South America with expanding geographical operations. This dynamic company has strategically sought out the best farmers and growing regions to assure their market leading fresh produce is available all 52 weeks a year. The company is proud of their sustainable business model and is committed to helping their farm families and customers thrive for generations to come.