Ocean Mist Farms 2021-2022 Cardone Season Starts

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes in the U.S., welcomes the Cardone vegetable for retail distribution and shopper consumption ahead of the annual holiday season.

“Cardone is an Italian favorite that we seasonally grow between October and Jan in two California regions, Castroville and Coachella,” said Diana McClean, Senior Director of Marketing at Ocean Mist Farms. “We take pride in growing Cardone that is extremely tender with a robust flavor, anticipated each holiday season Ocean Mist Farms Cardone is among the finest examples of the vegetable in North America and is anticipated each year by home cooks and professional chefs alike.”

Ocean Mist Farms provides tips, like storage and eating, as well as recipes for how to incorporate Cardone into weeknight meals on their website for shoppers to learn more about the multifaceted vegetable.

Cardone, also known as Cardoon, is a traditional Mediterranean vegetable considered a delicacy by many who specialize in traditional French and Italian cuisine. A cousin of the artichoke, Cardone has an edible stalk like celery; however, it is not eaten raw. The best Cardone stalks are a grey-green color very similar in color to the artichoke plant. Stalks should feel heavy and moist. They will not be crisp like celery.

The Cardone stalk is hand-harvested from the plant and packed and cooled within four hours. Ocean Mist Farms’ strict cut-to-cool standards ensure quality product is delivered to retail stores. To learn more about Cardone and Ocean Mist Farms, please visit https://www.oceanmist.com/products/cardone.

