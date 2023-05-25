Ocean Mist Farms Announces Lori Bigras as Communications Manager

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes in North America, is pleased to announce veteran agricultural industry marketer Lori Bigras has joined Ocean Mist Farms as Communications Manager. With this hiring, Ocean Mist Farms has brought on an experienced professional with over twenty years in the produce industry.

In her new role, Bigras will be responsible for leading the day-to-day management of Ocean Mist Farms social media marketing initiatives. She will also manage all trade and consumer public relations activities, develop, write, and manage the company’s bi-weekly fresh produce blog, and create comprehensive marketing plans to boost brand image, increase customer engagement and improve conversions.

“I’m so excited to join the marketing team at this almost 100-year-old legacy company and industry giant,” said Bigras. “This role will allow me to use my experience to help elevate both consumer and trade brand awareness for Ocean Mist Farms.”

Prior to accepting the position, Bigras has worked for industry-leading agriculture companies in the fresh segment for much of her career. She studied business and marketing at Vermont College (Montpelier, VT) and UCSC (University of California, Santa Cruz) where she studied design. A native New Englander, Bigras has called Santa Cruz, Calif. home since the 80’s.

“The experience Lori brings to this position is unmatched,” said Mark Munger, Director of Sales & Marketing at Ocean Mist Farms. “With her proven track record and experience in produce marketing and the agricultural industry at large, Lori will bring immediate value to Ocean Mist Farms and the marketing department.”

About Ocean Mist Farms

Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned business in Castroville, CA, the largest grower of fresh artichokes in North America, is committed to delivering the highest standards in the industry for food safety, product quality, customer service, innovation, and sustainability. The company’s full line of 30+ fresh vegetables include their award-winning green and purple artichokes, as well as their Season & Steam value-added line of products. To stay up to date on the 2023 artichoke season, follow Ocean Mist on Instagram. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit www.oceanmist.com. For great recipe inspiration and preparation tips, consumers can follow the brand on Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.