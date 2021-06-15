Ocean Mist Farms Announces New CFO and Grower Relations Manager

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes in the U.S., is pleased to announce Louis Rakoczy has joined Ocean Mist Farms as Chief Finance Officer and Kevin Healy has joined as the new Grower Relations Manager.

As CFO, Rakoczy will oversee the Accounting, Finance and Information Technology departments to include Risk Management and Tax & Audit practices. Prior to joining Ocean Mist Farms, Rakoczy spent 25 years in finance and was previously Sr. VP of Finance with Curation Foods / Landec Corp. Louis graduated with a degree in Math and Operations Research with a Specialization in Computing from the University of California, Los Angeles.

“We are glad to have Louis join our team in this key role,” said Joe Pezzini, CEO and President of Ocean Mist Farms. “We look forward to the experience Louis brings to this role and the impact he will make for the company.”

In his new role as Grower Relations Manager, Healy will be responsible for emerging and cultivating relationships with the company’s grower partner community. Prior to his new position, Healy was the VP of Operations for Sambrailo Packaging. Healy has been actively involved in agri-business for more than 25 years and earned his Master of Science degree in Agriculture, with a specialization in Crop Science from Cal Poly.

“With Kevin’s prior experience and years in the industry at hand, we know his impact as Grower Relations Manager will be instrumental to Ocean Mist Farms’ future success,” said Paul Scheid VP of Production of Ocean Mist Farms.

