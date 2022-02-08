Ocean Mist Farms Announces New Director of Farming, Director of Harvesting, and Director of Supply Chain and Compliance

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth generation Grower Shipper located in Castroville, CA, is pleased to announce the promotion of Bobby Bellew to Director of Farming, Serafin Ruiz to Director of Harvesting, and Glen Alameda to Director of Supply Chain and Compliance.

In Bellew’s new role, he will oversee and guide Ocean Mist Farm’s Northern California farming operations and work to increase cost efficiencies, quality, and yield. Bellew’s expertise and detailed focus on farming will allow him to continue building and coaching talent across the Production and Farming Department and focus on areas where Ocean Mist Farms can utilize science and technology to foster efficiency.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the performances of these three individuals,” said Chris Drew, President and CEO of Ocean Mist Farms. “Bellew, Ruiz and Alameda have all shown growth in their individual areas of expertise year over year. As a result of this development, the promotions of these three key figures at our company positions Ocean Mist Farms for a new era of continued success.”

Ruiz’s background and experience with Ocean Mist Farms harvesting operations and equipment engineering has propelled him to lead the way to increasing efficiency, minimizing product loss, capitalizing on higher yields, and placing a stronger focus on mechanized harvest opportunities. In his new role, Ruiz will manage the Commodity Management Department including both internal and external harvest companies and procurement operations across Ocean Mist Farms’ different production regions.

Alameda’s past role as Logistics Manager has allowed him to glean knowledge of Ocean Mist Farm’s entire supply chain, how it works, and where we have opportunity to improve. In his new role Alameda will oversee all our post-harvest supply chain operations including inventory management and flow, packaging, QA, as well as Customer and Regulatory Compliance.

“We look forward to seeing the shining future these three individuals hold at Ocean Mist Farms and greatly anticipate their work ahead,” said Drew.

# # #

About Ocean Mist Farms

Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned business in Castroville, CA. and the largest grower of fresh artichokes in North America, is committed to delivering the highest standards in the industry for food safety, product quality, customer service, innovation and sustainability. The company’s full line of over 30 fresh vegetables includes the award-winning Season & Steam and Ocean Mist Organic product lines. To stay up to date on the 2021 artichoke season, follow Ocean Mist on Instagram. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit www.oceanmist.com/. For recipe inspiration and preparation tips, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.