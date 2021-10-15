Ocean Mist Farms Announces New President and Chief Executive Officer

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes in the U.S. and premium supplier of fresh vegetables for nearly 100 years, is pleased to announce the promotion of Christopher Drew to President and Chief Executive Officer.

In his new role, Drew will be responsible for leading all commercial, operational, financial, and administrative aspects of Ocean Mist Farms. Drew will provide a clear vision allowing for organizational growth and financial success in addition to fostering innovation and cultivating strong relationships internally and with external stakeholders. His role as President and CEO will require the analysis and evaluation of product line offerings, building business plans to drive expansion, and ensuring Ocean Mist Farms has the proper infrastructure to support such growth.

The Board of Directors unanimously selected Drew from among many distinguished Produce and Consumer Packaged Goods executives sourced through a national search conducted by executive search partner Kincannon & Reed.

“Chris has been integral to executing the strategic growth plan and Ocean Mist Farm’s vision of becoming the partner of choice for produce solutions in his role of Chief Operating Officer here,” commented Kirk Martin, Ocean Mist’s Board Chair. “His history with our company spans nearly two decades in various roles and his knowledge base is unparalleled. The passion he has for this industry and our organization is apparent and we are confident he will be instrumental in the future success of Ocean Mist Farms.”

In his previous role as COO, Drew collaborated with teams across the organization to streamline strategies and processes in addition to overseeing the operational departments and facilities across the organization: cooling, shipping, production, harvesting, food safety, quality assurance, and value-added operations.

Prior to joining Ocean Mist Farms, Drew earned his Bachelor of Science in Crop Science from California Polytechnic University – San Luis Obispo followed by his Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix – San Jose.

Drew is active in several affiliations including the Cal Poly – SLO Horticulture and Crop Science Advisory Council, where he is Chairman of the Board, and is a member of the California Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement Advisory Board among others.

“Chris embodies the spirit of Ocean Mist Farms and embraces our company values,” Martin commented. “We are excited to be a part of this next chapter with him.”

About Ocean Mist Farms

Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned business based in Castroville, CA. and the largest grower of fresh artichokes in North America, is committed to delivering the highest standards in the industry for food safety, product quality, customer service, innovation and sustainability. The company’s full line of over 30 fresh vegetables includes the award-winning Season & Steam and Ocean Mist Organic product lines. To stay up to date on the 2021 artichoke season, follow Ocean Mist on Instagram. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit www.oceanmist.com/. For recipe inspiration and preparation tips, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.