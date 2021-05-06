Ocean Mist Farms Announces New Sales Commodity Manager

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms (OMF), the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes in the U.S., is pleased to announce the hiring of John Georgalos as Sales Commodity Manager. In this role, Georgalos will be responsible for managing iceberg lettuce, Ocean Mist Farms’ leaf program (red, green and romaine), and will handle select key accounts for the company.

“We are glad to have John join our team and have a key role in our iceberg and leaf programs,” said Joseph Angelo, Director of Sales of Ocean Mist Farms. “With his experience, he will make us stronger and bring value in the day-to-day management of our operations.”

Prior to accepting the position, Georgalos served as Commodity Manager at Tanimura & Antle for 16 years. Georgalos earned his Associates degree at Hartnell College and has since taken sales classes at Pete Purcell Sales School and an intensive Marketing Class at Cornell University.

“I look forward to being part of the Ocean Mist Farms team,” said Georgalos. “I’m honored to work with this team and make a difference along the way.”

About Ocean Mist Farms

Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned business and the largest grower of fresh artichokes in North America, is committed to delivering the highest standards in the industry for food safety, product quality, customer service, innovation and sustainability. The company’s full line of over 30 fresh vegetables includes the award-winning Season & Steam and Ocean Mist Organic product lines. To stay up to date on the 2021 artichoke season, follow Ocean Mist on Instagram. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit www.oceanmist.com/. For recipe inspiration and preparation tips, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.