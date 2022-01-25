Ocean Mist Farms Announces the Launch of the 2022 Coachella Artichoke Production Season

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes in the U.S., announces the launch of the Coachella artichoke production season. Growing in the region for over 20 years, 2022 also marks the fourth consecutive year of Ocean Mist Farms’ highly successful Peace Love & Artichokes messaging campaign.

“Every year is different, with Mother Nature being in charge. said Jeff Percy, VP Production in Coachella for Ocean Mist Farms. “Artichoke harvest is in full swing a bit earlier than last year, and we are pleased with the demand for our Frost Kissed® chokes. Looking at production volumes we have good quality and supply for the balance of the Coachella artichoke season.”

Promotable volumes of Ocean Mist Farms artichokes will be available for the majority of the Coachella season and Artichoke buyers are encouraged to connect with their Ocean Mist Farms sales person to discuss opportunities.

Artichokes traditionally grow in a Mediterranean-like climate, as the vegetable requires mild temperatures and plenty of moisture. However, Ocean Mist Farms has honed a desert-grown proprietary seed variety specifically for the Coachella Valley climate. By utilizing Coachella’s optimal growing conditions during the winter-to-spring months, Ocean Mist Farms is able to maintain their high-quality standards year-round.

Ocean Mist Farms will be issuing a bi-weekly video field report as part of their Trade Email campaign to show off Coachella artichoke production during February. This is just one trade activation being employed to elevate Ocean Mist Farms branded artichokes with decision makers.

To further incentivize shoppers to put artichokes in their baskets, Ocean Mist Farms is launching a multifaceted campaign, launching next week and lasting through April 8. The campaign will include email marketing to a robust community of artichoke shoppers and produce buyers, social media & Google advertising, and sweepstakes prizes – all to drive sales, brand engagement and in-store demand.

To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit www.oceanmist.com.

About Ocean Mist Farms

Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned business in Castroville, CA. and the largest grower of fresh artichokes in North America, is committed to delivering the highest standards in the industry for food safety, product quality, customer service, innovation and sustainability. The company’s full line of over 30 fresh vegetables includes the award-winning Season & Steam and Ocean Mist Organic product lines. To stay up to date on the 2021 artichoke season, follow Ocean Mist on Instagram. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit www.oceanmist.com/. For recipe inspiration and preparation tips, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.