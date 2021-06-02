Ocean Mist Farms Annual Coachella and Castroville Promotions Yield Impressive Results

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes in the U.S., recently concluded its two annual promotions: Peace, Love & Artichoke winter promotion (February 15 – March 15, 2021) and the annual Gold Standard spring promotion (April 19 – May 19, 2021). Since 2019 these annual promotions have grown engagement with Ocean Mist Farms consumer audience – proving there is an audience ready for information about fresh artichokes. As a result, Ocean Mist Farms has realized a 5% increase YOY in artichoke cases sold over the duration of the two promotions.

Consumer response to the 3rd annual Gold Standard promotion proved shoppers were receptive to and eager to engage with helpful and entertaining content. With the third year of the promotion complete, Ocean Mist Farms earned a total of:

273,832,480 total brand impressions since 2019

“These annual promotions are proof that there is an audience hungry for inspiration and education with both Ocean Mist Farms, and artichokes,” said Diana McClean, senior director of marketing at Ocean Mist Farms. “Because of the tremendous consumer following we’ve developed, we have become a reliable and trusted resource for artichoke information that encourages shoppers to purchase Ocean Mist Farms artichokes for health benefits, eating experience and from a trusted supplier of the highest quality of fresh produce.”

The response to the Coachella Peace, Love & Artichoke also saw dramatic response and engagement from shoppers. With the third year of the promotion complete, Ocean Mist Farms earned a total of:

525,201,102 totalbrand impressions since 2019

With these promotions and other marketing efforts to shoppers, we have seen above average performance confirming that people do look to fresh produce brands for information and inspiration. Whether it be news about nutrition benefits, how to keep their produce fresh or different ways to spice up their dinner routine, we have continued to grow this engaged shopper audience.

About Ocean Mist Farms

Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned business and the largest grower of fresh artichokes in North America, is committed to delivering the highest standards in the industry for food safety, product quality, customer service, innovation and sustainability. The company’s full line of over 30 fresh vegetables includes the award-winning Season & Steam and Ocean Mist Organic product lines. To stay up to date on the 2021 artichoke season, follow Ocean Mist on Instagram. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit www.oceanmist.com. For recipe inspiration and preparation tips, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.