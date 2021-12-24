Ocean Mist Farms Frost Kissed Artichokes Available Now

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes, welcomes the first Frost Kissed® crop of the season. The Frost Kissed artichokes are shipping now and will be intermittently available throughout the winter. Each Frost Kissed® Artichoke includes a petal insert to let the shopper know about this unique condition.

Once the temperature drops below 32 degrees, the artichokes’ skin darkens due to the freezing conditions, which seals in more flavor and provides a nuttier flavor profile for Ocean Mist Farms’ Frost Kissed artichokes. While this limited time offering has a slightly darker exterior, the brown outer layer peels off once cooked resulting in the green artichoke shoppers are familiar with.

“Frost Kissed artichokes offer a unique flavor for a limited time that many shoppers look forward to experiencing when available,” said Diana McClean, senior director of marketing at Ocean Mist Farms. “These artichokes have a unique color to them that is strictly cosmetic and does not impact the quality and actually intensifies the artichoke flavor that artichoke aficionados enjoy.”

In an effort to elevate the Frost Kissed artichokes as a satisfying menu item, Ocean Mist Farms will provide recipe inspiration through its social media channels, as well as sharing information on the website to educate consumers. All Frost Kissed artichokes are packed with a Frost Kissed® petal insert so shoppers can easily recognize them on shelf, and Frost Kissed POS materials are available for order on the Ocean Mist Farms’ website HERE.

“The Frost Kissed artichokes are a seasonal treat we look forward to as we don’t see a freeze every season,” added McClean. “This fall, we’re working to ensure our shoppers are educated on ways to prep the artichoke so they too can enjoy its unique flavor for a limited time when they are available.”

For additional Frost Kissed® inspiration and to learn more, visit www.oceanmist.com/products/frost-kissed-artichokes

