Ocean Mist Farms Frost Kissed Artichokes Available Now

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes, welcomes the first Frost Kissed® crop of the season. The Frost Kissed artichokes are currently being shipped to retailers and will be intermittently available throughout the winter.

Once the temperature drops below 32 degrees, the artichokes’ skin darkens due to the freezing conditions, which seals in more flavor and provides a nuttier taste pronounced in the Frost Kissed artichokes. While this limited time offering has a slightly darker exterior, the brown outer layer falls off once cooked resulting in the, green artichoke shoppers are familiar with.

“Frost Kissed artichokes offer a unique flavor for a limited time that many shoppers look forward to experiencing after a frost,” said Diana McClean, senior director of marketing at Ocean Mist Farms. “These artichokes have a unique color to them that is strictly cosmetic and does not reflect the quality that are shoppers are customed to.”

In an effort to elevate the Frost Kissedartichokes as a satisfying menu item, Ocean Mist Farms will be providing recipe inspiration through its social media channels, as well as sharing information on the website to educate consumers. Additionally, the Frost Kissed artichokes will carry a petal insert so shoppers can easily recognize them and Frost Kissed POS materials are available for order on the oceanmist.com website here, https://www.oceanmist.com/pos-frost-kissed-artichokes.

“The Frost Kissed artichokes are such a seasonal treat as we don’t see a freeze every season,” added McClean. “This fall, while more meals are being prepared at home, we’re working to ensure our shoppers are educated on ways to prep the artichoke so they too can enjoy its unique flavor for a limited time when they are available.”

For additional Frost Kissed® inspiration and to learn more, visit https://www.oceanmist.com/products/frost-kissed-artichokes

