Ocean Mist Farms Gold Standard Backed by 10 Decades of Expertise

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes in the United States, celebrates the 98th year of growing the flagship crop in the Castroville, CA growing region. This nearly century-long commitment to bringing customers and shoppers the very best artichokes available has earned Ocean Mist Farms the reputation for being the Gold Standard of Artichokes®.

“While our company’s artichoke farming legacy began in the Mediterranean-like climate of central California over nine decades ago, we are very proud of our ability to successfully expand our proprietary artichoke program to the Coachella Valley during the winter months,” said Diana McClean, Senior Director of Marketing of Ocean Mist Farms.

“Our team worked tirelessly to develop just the right seed variety for Southern California’s desert climate to expand the availability of our Gold Standard quality artichokes year-round. Now, with our third purple artichoke season under our belt, we look forward to continuing to develop innovative ways to share this iconic Italian vegetable with shoppers across the country.”

Commitment to Gold Standard

Ocean Mist Farms’ vertically integrated operations means the company oversees every stage of the artichoke production process. From seed R&D, land selection, cultivation and planting all the way to harvesting, processing, cooling and distribution, Ocean Mist Farms maintains Gold Standard best practices at every step in the farming and distribution supply chain.

Shopper Touchpoint

Ocean Mist Farms also brings a Gold Standard level of attention and detail to shopper education, offering retail partners a robust library of petal inserts, shelf tags, display bins and recipe cards that provide high impact visibility for artichokes in the produce department. “We also work with chefs and influencers to create simple artichoke recipes and cooking class videos that align with today’s diet trends like gluten free and vegan and cooking trends such as the Instant Pot,” shared McClean. “Then we share these recipes and videos with our mailing list of nearly 100,000 consumers!”

For more information on the Gold Standard or to include Ocean Mist Farms Gold Standard artichokes in your store, please reach out to contactus@oceanmist.com.

About Ocean Mist Farms

Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned business in Castroville, CA. and the largest grower of fresh artichokes in North America, is committed to delivering the highest standards in the industry for food safety, product quality, customer service, innovation and sustainability. The company’s full line of over 30 fresh vegetables includes the award-winning Season & Steam and Ocean Mist Organic product lines. To stay up to date on the 2021 artichoke season, follow Ocean Mist on Instagram. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit www.oceanmist.com/. For recipe inspiration and preparation tips, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.