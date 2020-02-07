Ocean Mist Farms Hires New Sales Representative, Tom Botelho

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms is pleased to announce the hire of Tom Botelho as Sales Representative. In this role, Botelho will work closely with Sales Manager, Joe Angelo, to build Ocean Mist Farms business in key territories. He comes to the company with a proven sales track record and industry relationships that will be key in his and Ocean Mist Farms’ success.

“We are glad to have someone of Tom’s caliber join our team,” said Joe Angelo. “His extensive knowledge of sales within the agriculture industry makes him a vital addition to our team.”

Botelho joins Ocean Mist Farms with over 30 years of experience in the agricultural industry. As Director of East Coast Sales for Tanimura and Antle, Botelho encouraged customer loyalty, satisfaction and profitable growth among existing and target customers, and supported the sales and marketing efforts across all company products.

“I am happy to join the Ocean Mist Farms family and look forward to this new opportunity with a respected company,” said Botelho. “I’m pleased to have the opportunity to contribute to the continued success of Ocean Mist Farms.”

About Ocean Mist Farms

Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth generation family-owned business and the largest grower of fresh artichokes in North America, is committed to delivering the highest standards in the industry for food safety, product quality, customer service, innovation and sustainability. The company’s full line of over 30 fresh vegetables includes the award-winning Season & Steam and Ocean Mist Organic product lines. For more information, visit www.oceanmist.com.