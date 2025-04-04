Ocean Mist Farms Kicks Off Spring Season with Beautiful Quality Artichokes

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms, North America’s leading grower and shipper of fresh artichokes, has officially kicked off their spring season. With their annual migration north complete, the company’s transition to its spring/summer growing region – in Castroville and Salinas Valley, CA – is in full production.

“The spring crop is looking great,” said Ben Wilson, commodity account manager. Continuing, “If these first harvests are any indication of what our season will bring…it’s going to be a good one!” Wilson emphasized, “With the exceptional quality we’re seeing, we expect a strong crop through the Easter holiday and beyond.”

Easter is a big artichoke holiday, and this year will be no exception. “We will have promotable volumes in a variety of pack sizes to support customer demand,” Wilson stated. Adding, “Now is the perfect time for ads and promotions that will create excitement in Produce Departments and remind consumers of the exceptional crops they can expect this spring and summer.” In addition to ads and promos, building destination displays and taking advantage of cross promotional opportunities will also generate excitement and result in artichokes in baskets.

In additional to our ample supply of green artichokes, our purple artichokes are a real fan-favorite and hard to keep on the shelves when retailers stock them. “These first spring harvests of purple artichokes are yielding a beautiful crop; we expect good volumes for Easter and through April and possibly into May,” said Wilson.

About Ocean Mist Farms

Established in 1924, Ocean Mist Farms is a fourth-generation family-owned business located in Castroville, California. This company – the largest grower/shipper of fresh artichokes in No. America – celebrated their milestone 100-year anniversary in 2024. Committed to consistently delivering the highest standards in the industry for their Gold Standard artichokes, the company also offers a full line of 30+ premium fresh vegetable commodities and value-added products including their new award-winning Roastables Ready-To-Roast kits and Season & Steam lines. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit oceanmist.com or follow them on their socials – Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.