Ocean Mist Farms Launches Second Purple Artichokes Season

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes in the U.S., announces the arrival of the second season of their proprietary purple artichokes. This limited addition to the Ocean Mist Farms artichoke family is supported by a social media promotion in tandem with the season.

Ocean Mist Farms is supporting retail sales for the purple artichokes with a variety of marketing activations to highlight this unique “limited edition “variety and drive purchase intent. Alongside adding this unique item to the store locator on the website, Ocean Mist Farms has a second chapter to the 2020 Arti and Viola social media promotion. This promotion, “Arti’s Spring Fling” continues the summer romance from last season with Viola returning to visit Arti the Artichoke, Ocean Mist Farms’ artichoke mascot.

The social media storyline will unfold over the course of four weeks and encourage consumers to follow along. Shoppers are invited to comment and like each promotion post for a chance to win a $100 gift card.

“We are happy to re-introduce this new variety of artichokes with our customers through an engaging promotion once again,” said Diana McClean, senior director of marketing at Ocean Mist Farms. “Not only are they striking in appearance, but we’ve found these artichokes to have a superior texture when steamed, and are as flavorful and meaty as the original Castroville Green Globe artichoke.”

This year, Ocean Mist Farms is introducing a 4-count clamshell packed with size 30 (medium) artichokes. This is in addition to the loose artichokes with the tag. The purple artichokes are a colorful variety selected for superior flavor and appearance. Grown in Castroville, CA., Ocean Mist Farms expects the heaviest production period to be March 15 – April 30.

For nearly 100 years, Ocean Mist Farms has cultivated superior artichoke varieties in California. Tapping into this experience, they have developed a purple artichoke variety to enjoy alongside the lineup of other Ocean Mist Farms products and their traditional green varieties.

Characteristics of the Purple Artichokes include a vibrant purple exterior that when cooked may transform into shades of green and purple depending on seasoning and cooking method; the look and flavor of a Mediterranean old-world variety; tender, meaty leaves; and a rich, earthy artichoke flavor. This artichoke variety tends to grow towards the large and medium sizes with limited jumbos.

For interest in purchasing the purple artichokes for retail, please contact a member of our sales team by calling 831-633-2144.

# # #

About Ocean Mist Farms

Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned business and the largest grower of fresh artichokes in North America, is committed to delivering the highest standards in the industry for food safety, product quality, customer service, innovation and sustainability. The company’s full line of over 30 fresh vegetables includes the award-winning Season & Steam and Ocean Mist Organic product lines. To stay up to date on the 2020 artichoke season, follow Ocean Mist on Instagram. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit www.oceanmist.com. For recipe inspiration and preparation tips, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.