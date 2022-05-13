Ocean Mist Farms Puts Education at the Forefront

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes in the U.S., continues to emphasize education for students, media and influencers as a pillar of the company’s marketing efforts. Remaining true to the Company’s purpose of fueling health and happiness through foods that matter, experiencing a vegetable harvest firsthand in the field serves to not simply educate, but builds a brand connection with these different audiences who will spread the word of what they learned and as well as deepen their perspective and understanding of California agriculture.

“Although we share photos and videos on a weekly basis on our social and email channels, nothing takes the place of an immersive field or cooler visit,”: said Diana McClean, Senior Director of Marketing of Ocean Mist Farms. “Our commitment to sharing what is unique about our cultivation practices and giving visitors a chance to harvest an artichoke and speak directly with the grower is a memorable experience that informs each visitors future relationship with Ocean Mist Farms, artichokes and field-fresh vegetables in general.”

Most recently, influencers and culinary students have taken to the Ocean Mist Farms’ fields in Castroville, California to learn about the Gold Standard of Artichokes® designation and experience both an artichoke and iceberg lettuce harvest. As part of the immersive experience, for those willing and able, Ocean Mist Farms provides canastas, or baskets, to try and harvest a few artichokes themselves to understand the depth of skill and technique needed to ensure that only The Gold Standard of Artichoke(s) is harvested and delivered to grocery stores in North America.

“With each of these educational experiences, the role that Salinas and Castroville growing region plays in California’s agricultural production is elevated and more broadly appreciated,” said McClean.For more information on how to include Ocean Mist Farms Gold Standard artichokes and other fresh vegetables in your store, please reach out to contactus@oceanmist.com.

