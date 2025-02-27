Ocean Mist Farms Set to Launch Phase II of Popular Roastables Kits at SEPC Show

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms, North America’s leading grower and shipper of fresh artichokes, unveiled its exciting new innovative line of Roastables “Ready-to-Roast kits”at the IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show in Atlanta last October. By December it humbly accepted the esteemed Joe Nucci Innovation Award at the New York Produce Show and Conference.

Roastables was selected from ten innovation finalists to receive this prestigious award, which celebrates the “best product innovation in service of expanding fresh fruit and vegetable consumption.” An award that was, and remains, very special to them as it validates not only the success of the initial product launch but also recognizes these meal solution kits – which are as delicious as they are nutritious – are right on-trend and are resonating with today’s consumers.

The first phase featured washed and halved Brussels sprouts and included three chef-crafted flavors – Sweet Sesame, Lemon Caesar and Sun-Dried Tomato. Now this industry-leader is building on their momentum and will be launching the next phase of their Roastables line at the SEPC Show in Orlando, Florida next week, with four new items with distinct flavor profiles. They will once again be sampling these tasty dishes at their booth (#918), two of which feature washed and trimmed cauliflower florets in boldly flavored Parmesan & Black Pepper and Spicy Buffalo options and two others including washed and trimmed broccoli florets in tangy and bold Sweet Teriyaki and Zesty Herb flavors. All fresh vegetables are grown exclusively by Ocean Mist Farms.

“As our national distribution continues to grow, now is the perfect time to expand the line and give consumers even more options,” said Senior Director of Marketing, Mark Munger. These roasting kits have gotten rave reviews by consumers, industry colleagues and retailers alike. Munger expanded, “At the end of the day, we’re all consumers with busy lives and active families who want to provide healthful and nutritious – but also delicious – foods to our families. And do so without spending hours of prep time in the kitchen.” Concluding, “This line of Ready-to-Roast kits checks all those boxes, and now with several fresh vegetable and chef-crafted flavor options that are bound to appeal to every palate in the family.”

“We understand that today’s consumers are busier than ever, with many households balancing two working parents,” said Ocean Mist Farms President & CEO, Chris Drew. “Our goal with these roasting kits is to give families back some of their precious time, without having to sacrifice nutrition or taste.”

Phase III of this exciting line, featuring other premium fresh vegetables from Ocean Mist Farms, is already in development with an estimated Fall 2025 launch date. To learn more about this expanding line, check out their website for cooking options and lots of great recipe ideas: oceanmist.com/products/roastables.

About Ocean Mist Farms

Established in 1924, Ocean Mist Farms is a fourth-generation family-owned business located in Castroville, California. This company – the largest grower/shipper of fresh artichokes in No. America – celebrated their milestone 100-year anniversary in 2024. Committed to consistently delivering the highest standards in the industry for their Gold Standard artichokes, the company also offers a full line of 30+ premium fresh vegetable commodities and value-added products including their new award-winning Roastables Ready-To-Roast kits. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit oceanmist.com or follow them on their socials – Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.