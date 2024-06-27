Related Articles

Cynara: Artichoke Convenience at Your Fingertips

Cynara USA Produce December 3, 2021

Cynara USA, Inc. prides themselves on being anything and everything artichoke. They are growers, producers, innovators, distributors and have successfully taken artichokes from intimidating to convenient without compromising flavor, quality or food safety. Their latest innovations, Artichoke Chyps and Artichoke Delights, provide a delicious and unexpected way to eat artichokes.

Ocean Mist Farms Starts Coachella Artichoke Season With Promotion

Ocean Mist Farms Produce February 5, 2019

Ocean Mist Farms, the premier grower of fresh artichokes, is excited to announce their Coachella artichoke production season with the Peace, Love & Artichokes winter promotion. This multi-faceted campaign, launching today and lasting through March 1, includes email marketing to a robust community of artichoke shoppers, social media advertising, and sweepstakes prizes – all to drive sales and in-store demand.