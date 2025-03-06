Ocean Spray Promotes Monisha Dabek to Chief Operating Officer

Agricultural Cooperative Modernizing Its Organization to Optimize Technology and Business Transformation Efforts



BOSTON — Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., the agricultural cooperative owned by roughly 700 family farmers, announced that Monisha Dabek has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Dabek will lead management of Ocean Spray’s USA Commercial business, Global Branded & Ingredients Commercial Business, Supply Chain, and Research, Development, & Sustainability teams.

“Ocean Spray is ushering in a new era for our historic cooperative, delivering modernized internal processes, technological advancements and P&L management that will drive improved efficiency across our organization,” said Tom Hayes, Ocean Spray President and CEO, “Monisha is an accomplished, driven and creative leader in the CPG industry who has achieved clear results for our members. Taking the helm in this newly consolidated organization, she will lead the strategy and execution of our business operations end-to-end.”

Since March of 2021, Dabek has served as Ocean Spray’s Chief Commercial Officer and General Manager, USA. In that role, she led the cooperative’s Sales, Marketing, Innovation, Insights, Revenue Management and Demand Planning teams as the owner of the P&L for the cooperative’s U.S. region.

During her tenure, Dabek led a comprehensive brand and portfolio renewal, launched the Just Add Cran™ campaign, rebuilt innovation pipeline, launched the Zero Sugar platform and entered into a Ready to Drink collaboration with Absolut Vodka. Additionally, she led the Sales and Insights organizations through a challenging COVID-19 pandemic period that created supply and inflationary headwinds for the cooperative. She has driven both top- and bottom-line growth, with more USA consumers enjoying Ocean Spray products than ever before.

“With the strength of our global brand and commercial strategies, coupled with our expansive supply chain and superior research and development efforts, we will collectively launch this historic cooperative into its next 100 years,” noted Dabek. “Working on behalf of family farms is what sets Ocean Spray apart. It is incredibly rewarding to lead at an organization driven by such a strong purpose, and I am thrilled to bring our end-to-end value chain together in our drive to deliver strong returns for our farmer-owners in both the short- and long-term.”

Prior to Ocean Spray, Dabek was with Danone, with roles centered in the Sales and Brand marketing organizations, spanning leadership positions in Plant Based Food & Beverage (Silk, SoDelicious) and launching the successful multi-serve cold brew coffee brand Stok. She has also held sales, strategy, and other leadership positions with known industry leaders, including WhiteWave Foods, PepsiCo and Accenture.

“Monisha has done an excellent job leading the USA Commercial Team at Ocean Spray, and we are confident in her experience, capability and passion to lead our business operations globally,” noted Peter Dhillon, Ocean Spray Chairman of the Board.

ABOUT OCEAN SPRAY

In 1930, Ocean Spray was founded by three maverick farmers – bonded by bold cranberry love. Since then, we’ve grown into a vibrant global agricultural cooperative, built on the strength of roughly 700 farmer families in the United States, Canada, and Chile. Together, we’ve worked to preserve the family farming way of life for nearly 100 years, and for generations to come. Today, our cranberries show up in more than a thousand deliciously nourishing products in over 100 countries worldwide. United by passion and purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to trailblazing the power of the mighty cranberry through its offbeat taste and uncanny nutrition to feed happier lives for all. Born Tart. Raised Bold.™