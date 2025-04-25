Offshoot Brands Welcomes Brendan Haslam as Director of Category Management + Analytics, Strengthening the Company’s Data-Driven Growth Strategy

An accomplished leader in insights and category development, Brendan brings global experience and a passion for healthy innovation to Offshoot Brands’ expanding team

Philadelphia, PA – Offshoot Brands, home to a portfolio of vibrant, produce-forward brands, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brendan Haslam as Director of Category Management + Analytics. Brendan joins the team with over 20 years of experience across market research, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and the produce industry.

Throughout his career, Brendan has built a reputation for strategic leadership in business intelligence, category development, and cross-functional collaboration. His global perspective and ability to translate insights into actionable strategies have helped drive sustainable growth for numerous food and beverage companies.

“I was first drawn to Offshoot Brands after speaking with our Chief Commercial Officer, Angie Rowland,” said Haslam. “Her positivity, passion, and enthusiasm for the company’s growth were truly inspiring. Once I understood the vision, the product portfolio, and the momentum behind these incredible brands, I was hooked.”

In his new role, Brendan will lead Offshoot’s category management and analytics function, helping shape the future of healthy snacking and value-added produce through consumer insights and market intelligence. He is focused on building a high-performing team, identifying growth opportunities, and partnering closely with retailers to support business expansion across the U.S. and Canada.

“In my first few months, I plan to hit the ground running—diving deep into our consumer data, understanding the market dynamics, and collaborating across teams,” Haslam added. “I’m motivated by the chance to make meaningful contributions, solve complex challenges, and work alongside a passionate group of people who share a mission to make healthy eating fun and accessible.”

Angie Rowland, Chief Commercial Officer at Offshoot Brands, shared her excitement for Brendan’s appointment, stating: “Brendan’s expertise will be invaluable as we continue to scale. He brings a wealth of knowledge across the entire produce department, along with strong relationships and deep industry connections. His ability to turn insights into strategy will help guide our commercial direction and support our retail partners in optimizing their businesses. I’m genuinely excited to see the positive impact he will have on our team and customers.”

George Shropshire, General Manager at Offshoot Brands, echoed the enthusiasm: “Brendan brings the kind of sharp, data-driven thinking and collaborative mindset that aligns perfectly with our team’s values. His leadership will play a key role in shaping the future of our brands and unlocking new opportunities in rapidly evolving categories.”

Brendan joins Offshoot’s growing leadership team at a pivotal time for the company, as it continues to expand its presence in the value-added fresh space through brands like Love Beets (ready-to-enjoy beet products), Veggie Confetti (bold, pickled vegetables), Genuine Coconut (authentic fresh coconut products), LOOP Mission (cold-pressed juices fighting food waste), and Fresh Face Foods, a newly launched line redefining convenience in plant-forward eating.

To learn more about Offshoot Brands and its mission to make healthy eating easy and enjoyable, visit www.offshootbrands.com.