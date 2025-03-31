Oishii Acquires Cutting-Edge Robotics Technologies from Tortuga AgTech, Expanding Its Leadership in Smart Farming 

Strategic Acquisition of Key IP and Assets Aims to Solve Global Systemic Agricultural Challenges



New York, NY — Oishii announces the strategic acquisition of Tortuga AgTech’s key IP and assets, as well as the addition of members of Tortuga’s world-leading engineering team to the organization. This groundbreaking deal will turbo-charge the output and efficiency of Oishii’s pioneering robotic harvesting capabilities, combining forces with Tortuga to help solve the two hardest issues facing modern agriculture—widespread climate uncertainty and global labor shortages.

Oishii is the innovative company transforming agriculture through vertical farming and touts the world’s largest indoor vertical strawberry smart-farm—home to 50 state-of-the-art robots which work around-the-clock to ensure berries are picked at peak ripeness. Harmoniously marrying new age farming techniques with traditional plant science, Oishii recreates nature’s elements through AI-powered smart environments to grow sweet, premium fruit year-round. Tortuga AgTech specializes in automated harvesting and autonomous robots, and has raised $55MM to support these efforts since its founding in 2016. Their breakthrough technology—designed for both indoor and outdoor farming—was built to revolutionize the harvesting of strawberries and grapes, two of the most delicate and labor-intensive crops to pick.Tortuga AgTech’s advanced technology allows for improvements in harvesting and forecasting to assist farms in becoming more resilient, sustainable, and successful.

“Oishii and Tortuga AgTech are united by a shared vision for the future of agriculture. By integrating Tortuga AgTech’s industry-leading robotic harvesting technologies with Oishii’s advanced indoor farming system, we expect to significantly improve yield outcomes and support our farmers with game changing data, insights, and harvesting power,” said Brendan Somerville, COO and co-founder of Oishii. “Building on our partnership which has already demonstrated greater accuracy, speed, and completeness in robotic harvesting in Oishii farms, this strategic alliance will supercharge our path towards meeting the necessary milestones to grow exceptional produce at accessible prices in smart farming environments.”

At the core of this deal, Oishii will acquire Tortuga AgTech’s highly effective advanced robotics technologies, including AI-driven models, frontier robotics software, and custom hardware. Oishii will integrate these technologies with their proprietary robotic systems and ongoing strategic partnership with Yaskawa Robotics—one of the world’s leading robotics companies. Tortuga AgTech’s top machine vision, AI, software, and hardware engineers will join forces with Oishii’s industry leading engineering team to spearhead cutting-edge advancements in robotic harvesting technology. This combination of tech and talent has the potential to make the company’s harvesting capability truly and fully autonomous. As Oishii continues to build out their smart farming system, Oishii robots will be able to harvest tens of millions of strawberries—this year robots will surpass human farmers in the picking of the brand’s premium Koyo Berries, reducing harvesting expenses by 50%.

“Oishii’s passion for revolutionizing the global agricultural system is something we’ve long admired and aligned with,” added Eric Adamson, CEO and co-founder of Tortuga AgTech. “Their uncompromised dedication and robust technological foundation has built a successful and inspiring international brand. Tortuga AgTech is thrilled to join their mission and bring the benefits of our combined technologies and engineering power to the masses at scale.”

About Oishii

Oishii (“delicious” in Japanese) is an innovative company transforming agriculture through vertical farming. The company is behind the world’s largest indoor vertical strawberry farm. Harmoniously marrying nature with technology, Oishii has recreated the elements—rain, air, heat, light, and nourishment—to grow perfect fruit all year round. Oishii’s beloved Omakase and Koyo strawberries and Rubī tomatoes are grown pesticide-free in the company’s vertical farms located just outside of Manhattan. Every Oishii product bears the Non-GMO Project Verified seal. Founded in 2016, Oishii’s investors include SPARX Group, Sony Innovation Fund, PKSHA Technology, and Social Starts. The company was recognized as one of Fast Company’s “World’s Most Innovative Companies” in 2022.

About Tortuga AgTech

Tortuga AgTech, founded in 2016 and based in Colorado, is a leader in agricultural technology, with a mission of building a healthier society, and a thriving planet, through smarter farming. In 2024, Tortuga AgTech operated the world’s largest commercial fleet of 150 harvesting production robots. The company offers a large range of services, including harvesting, forecasting, and pest control to assist farms in becoming more resilient, sustainable, and successful. Tortuga AgTech’s robots not only perform key farm tasks, but also deliver valuable data to optimize operations. By combining robotics, AI, and agricultural expertise, the company aims to create a better food system centered around high-quality, eco-friendly farms. Tortuga raised $55MM from leading Silicon Valley investors, earned Future Farming’s 2024 Ag Robot of the Year award, won the THRIVE Accelerator program, and was featured in major outlets like CBS Evening News and the LA Times.