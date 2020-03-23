Ojai Pixie Tangerines Provide Immune-Boosting Properties

LOS ANGELES – Just under 50 co-op growers in the Ojai Valley have recently begun harvesting their crop of pixie tangerines. This late-season citrus couldn’t come at a better time, when communities are looking for fresh immune-boosting options at grocery retailers nationwide.

Just one cup of pixie tangerines offers 87% of your daily value of vitamin C, which is thought to increase the production of white blood cells, key to fighting infections. Did you know that tangerines often contain significant amounts of synephrine as well, a natural product that can help relieve the symptoms of colds and allergies?

Pixies are petite, sweet, seedless, low-acid and easy to peel. This is a great option for children who are at home right now and need access to snacks that promote self-sufficiency, all the way to seniors who are looking for ways to incorporate more gut-friendly citrus into their new self-quarantine routines.

Brix is 17.5 – 18.3 this season, and for those that don’t know, “brix” is the measurement of sugars found in the fruit through the use of a refractometer. Comparatively, the average brix of a tangerine is 11.5. Couple the Pixie’s sweetness with its low acidity, and it’s easy to see why this should be the consumer’s go-to citrus right now.

The Ojai Pixie is a special tangerine, and it can only really come from one place — the Ojai Valley, located in Ventura County in Southern California, where the specific soil composition is perfect for citrus. This valley is known for its warm days, cool nights and insta-worthy sunsets that just won’t quit.

