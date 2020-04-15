On The Front Lines, MIKE ROBERTS of Harps Provides Glimpse of What’s Happening

Mike Roberts

Director of Produce Operations

Harps Food Stores, Inc.

Springdale, Arkansas

CURRENT ISSUES

Q: What items are currently selling and which are not selling as much — and why? What is driving sales of these items? How do you anticipate this will change in the next few weeks and what are you doing and planning as a result?

A: Potatoes, onions and carrots are leading the way. Citrus came on strong last week. People are cooking at home more and snacking at home more as well. I anticipate this trend to continue.

Q: With a downturn in foodservice demand currently, how have you as a retailer been able to respond to supply your customers? For example, are you selling more produce via online?

A: Instacart orders are up significantly.

Q: What is most important to you at this time in working with your grower/shippers/wholesalers?

A: Keeping the strong partnerships we have.