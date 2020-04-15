On The Front Lines, MIKE ROBERTS of Harps Provides Glimpse of What’s Happening

Jim Prevor's Perishable Pundit Produce April 15, 2020

Mike Roberts
Director of Produce Operations
Harps Food Stores, Inc.
Springdale, Arkansas

CURRENT ISSUES

Q: What items are currently selling and which are not selling as much — and why? What is driving sales of these items? How do you anticipate this will change in the next few weeks and what are you doing and planning as a result?

A: Potatoes, onions and carrots are leading the way. Citrus came on strong last week. People are cooking at home more and snacking at home more as well. I anticipate this trend to continue.

Q: With a downturn in foodservice demand currently, how have you as a retailer been able to respond to supply your customers? For example, are you selling more produce via online?

A: Instacart orders are up significantly.

Q: What is most important to you at this time in working with your grower/shippers/wholesalers?

A: Keeping the strong partnerships we have.

