ONE Banana Certifies Organic Production with FAIRTRADE Standard

CORAL GABLES, Fla.– “Our sustainable family-owned farms are all certified to the highest third party standards, but now we are also proud to announce that our farm in Peru is certified under the Fair Trade international standard, benefiting all those involved in the supply chain, from producers to final consumers,” said Robert Adams, President of ONE Banana Co.

By certifying its operations, ONE Banana reassures its commitment to international fair and sustainable trade practices, promoting the payment of a fair price and in consequence a fair wage for workers, as well as compliance with international labor and environmental standards.

ONE organic Banana:

Organic agriculture improves soil fertility; chemicals such as pesticides or artificial nitrogen fertilizers are not used, and this also ensures higher levels of nutrients and anti-oxidants.

ONE Banana grows its organic production on 100% organic farm in Peru, where bananas are cultivated to meet the highest international standards guaranteeing product excellence. “Our organic products can be easily identified by our characteristic ONE BANANA label in a vibrant purple color,” said Adams.

FAIRTRADE standard:

The Fairtrade standard aims to eliminate poverty through community development and the promotion of a fair price for commodities so that farmers and workers in developing countries achieve a decent income for the work done.

Just like ONE Banana, the FAIRTRADE standard is aligned to the Sustainable Development Goals, this guarantees the company is respecting the legal framework in each of the countries where it operates promoting compliance beyond what is expected from the brand.

Certifications:

ONE Banana is on a mission of producing the highest quality and delicious bananas in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.

Implementation of CSR programs and the use of state-of-the-art technology have allowed One Banana to comply with international standards on community development and conservation of natural resources, allowing ONE Banana to be certified under standards, such as: Rain Forest Alliance, BASC, Global Gap, CTPA, USDA Organic, European community regulation for organic production and Japanese Agricultural Standard –JAS.

About ONE Banana:

ONE Banana is a family owned sustainable grower, shipper and distributor of tropical fruit with operations in the United States, Guatemala, Europe, Peru, and Ecuador. It has emerged as a leader in socially responsible and environmentally sustainable farming. For more information please visit: https://www.onebananas.com

