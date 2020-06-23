One Banana Presents Corporate Sustainability Report

CORAL GABLES, Fla.–One Banana publishes its sixth Sustainability Report, which presents the results of projects, programs, and good practices that have contributed to the success of the operations and further its efforts to become a world-class company in quality, productivity, and profitability. See the One Banana Sustainability Report here.

One Banana aims to generate value and balance in economic growth, conservation of natural resources, and the welfare of all its stakeholders. Robert Adams, President of One Banana, said, “We are proud to be a third-generation, family-owned, vertically integrated company. All of our actions are performed with the commitment to preserve our resources and responsibly produce the highest quality bananas and ingredients from our own farms.”

With a business model based on a Corporate Sustainability Strategy, One Banana has implemented actions based on initiatives proposed by the United Nations, such as the Sustainable Development Goals and the Ten Principles of Global Compact.

Some notable outstanding results for 2019 were:

About 20,000 hectares were conserved due to participation in landscape sustainability projects and forest area conservation programs at our plantations.

Innovation and investment in new product lines. The company’s focus on Banana Ingredients and farm productivity allows us to close the loop on banana surplus from farms into the production of the highest quality Puree, Flakes, and Powders.

Between 2014 and 2019, more than 31,000 patients including workers and community members received medical care at our Medical Center established in the southwestern region of Guatemala, as part of our Comprehensive Health Project.

The company continues to develop the highest quality standards and compliance with international certifications, basing its performance on the best agro-industrial practices and the implementation of a Corporate Sustainability Strategy at every level of the operation.

About ONE Banana:

ONE Banana is a family owned sustainable grower, shipper and distributor of tropical fruit with operations in the United States, Guatemala, Europe, Peru, and Ecuador. It has emerged as a leader in socially responsible and environmentally sustainable farming. For more information please visit: https://www.onebananas.com