Onions 52 Partners With Registered Dietitian For Heart Health Month

February is American Heart Month, or “Heart Health” month, a time dedicated where consumers of fresh fruit and vegetables can prioritize their cardiovascular health.

“Onions are full of health benefits, and produce marketers have the unique opportunity to help educate consumers on the many advantages of increasing consumption of allium vegetables during American Heart Month”, said Falon Brawley, Director of Marketing at Onions 52.

Brawley continued, “We are delighted to partner with Registered Dietitian, and Certified Diabetes Educator, Laura Ashley Johnson, RDN, CDE., to help promote easy and creative ways to increase onion consumption. While we can’t claim ‘An onion a day will keep the doctor away’, there are several studies on the health benefits of onions that are compelling, and research compiled by the National Onion Association (NOA) shows that onion consumption may contribute to increased cardiovascular health.”

“Not only are onions a versatile and delicious ingredient in many recipes, but research has shown they’re also rich in nutrients that can benefit the body in so many amazing ways”, noted Laura Ashley Johnson, RDN, CDE.

Brawley confirmed, “Onions of all varieties not only provide great flavor to almost every meal, but they also contain key vitamins and minerals, quercetin, and other potent antioxidants that may offer unique heart health benefits. Laura Ashley’s easy to make, onion-centric recipes will be shared on the Onions 52 website [www.onions52.com] and social media channels beginning February 21”.

Onions 52, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Syracuse, UT. They are the country’s leading grower-shipper of yellow, red, white, and sweet onions. For more information, visit onions52.com.

