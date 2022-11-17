Online Supermarket Jüsto Partners with SAVRpak to Deliver Longer-lasting Berries Straight to Consumer Doors

San Juan Capistrano, Calif and Mexico City – SAVRpak, a food tech innovation company recognized as a Fast Company World Changing Idea and one of TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions, today announced its moisture control technology that extends the shelf-life of produce up to three times will be made available through Jüsto, Mexico’s first online supermarket. Beginning in December, each clamshell of berry varieties ordered through Jüsto will include SAVRpak, a small plant-based thermodynamic pouch that instantly removes condensation – the number one cause of mold, early spoilage and overall reduced quality of berries and other peel-less produce.

Made of FDA approved food grade materials, the SAVRpak patch solution is placed in produce packaging before being sealed and delivered to customers. Within seconds, SAVRpak’s Atmospheric Control and Transmission (ACT) technology removes 50% of condensation and then continues to keep it from forming by absorbing the moisture that leads to sogginess and harmful microbial bacteria that causes produce to spoil.

“We’re excited to announce that Jüsto is our first retail partner to integrate SAVRpak into its food packaging to ensure shoppers have more time to enjoy delicious produce like berries that too often spoil before eaten,” said Grant Stafford, co-CEO of SAVRpak. “Jüsto is truly an innovator for not only being the first online supermarket in Mexico, but for implementing new solutions like SAVRpak that promise to help alleviate the food waste crisis.”

While online and delivery grocery orders increased by about 50% in North America during the pandemic and is expected to continue to grow, Jüsto is one of the emerging examples of the rise of the food and product delivery sector in Latin America as the first 100% online and vertically integrated supermarket in Mexico. In the produce category specifically, Jüsto works directly with fresh fruit and vegetable suppliers to offer shoppers the freshest produce available in the market. Now fresh berries purchased online from Jüsto will give shoppers an opportunity to enjoy the locally sourced berries for a much longer period of time.

In preliminary trials with various global produce growers, SAVRpak has proven to extend the shelf-life of berries, including raspberries by 4-5+ days and strawberries by 4+ days.

“At Jüsto, we not only promise to deliver the highest quality produce we can source, but we also want our shoppers to know that we are committed to deliver items in the most sustainable way possible,” said Ricardo Weder, CEO of Jüsto. “With the integration of SAVRpak’s technology, our base of sustainably-minded shoppers will feel good knowing that the produce they’re buying will have a positive impact on the environment. They’ll have a longer window of time to enjoy our berries – ultimately reducing food waste at home.”

In addition to fresh produce, SAVRpak has been fighting food waste and preserving the freshness of hot foods with the launch of its flagship product in 2021. The same innovative technology debuted for takeout and delivery foods, like french fries, pizza, and burgers, that too often get cold and soggy in transit from restaurant to home. Today, SAVRpak can be found in hundreds of restaurants in 41 different states across the U.S. to address the number one cause of bad delivery food – condensation.

To learn more about SAVRpak, visit www.savrpak.com

About SAVRpak

SAVRpak is a leading food technology solution that aims to eliminate food’s #1 enemy: condensation. SAVRpak’s Peel and Stick pad and Drop-In pouch change the environment inside a food container, removing the moisture and creating an environment to preserve the freshness and ‘intended’ state of the food. Named a Fast Company World Changing Idea finalist in 2022 and a TIME Magazine Best Invention in 2021, SAVRpak can be found in 41 states, 21 countries, and in takeout from hundreds of restaurants around the United States. SAVRpak is 100% chemical free, food-safe, single-use, and made of degradable plant-material. Learn more at www.savrpak.com.

About Jüsto

Jüsto is working to improve the lives of Mexicans and Latin Americans by providing them with a new generation of supermarkets. Jüsto designs, develops, and deploys the technology to support different processes within the company, from assortment and inventory management, to operations and logistics. Jüsto’s business model is fully online—without physical stores—and delivers directly to the customer’s home. Jüsto saves its customers time and money. It also guarantees 100% fulfillment of orders, as well as a commitment to deliver the freshest fruits, vegetables, meats, and seafood. Jüsto offers a vast catalog of products, both from top brands and local producers, all at competitive prices. Jüsto is building a more just and sustainable grocery model, empowering small and medium producers by giving them access to sell their products online. It also supports suppliers in establishing distribution processes and negotiating fair trade agreements for all parties. Learn more at www.justo.mx, https://soujusto.com.br/, www.freshmart.pe (Facebook, Instagram & TikTok: @justomx).