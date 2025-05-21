Opal Apples Champion Youth Leadership Through 2025 Youth Make A Difference Initiative

Yakima, WA – This year, FirstFruits Farms expanded the Opal Apples Youth Make a Difference initiative, celebrating youth leadership through community grants and a new partnership with The Junior Basketball League (JrTBL). Together, these efforts reflect Opal Apples’ commitment to empowering the next generation to create healthier, stronger communities.

The 2025 Youth Make a Difference program awarded grants to nine outstanding youth-led projects driving change in food security, nutrition, agriculture, and education:

BrainPower in a Backpack | Burnsville, MN

| Burnsville, MN Global Leaders | Fort Collins, CO

| Fort Collins, CO Parker Learning Gardens | Eugene, OR

| Eugene, OR The Garden Club Project | Blacklick, OH

| Blacklick, OH Earth Mountain Education Farm | Western, CO

| Western, CO Growing Hope | Ypsilanti, MI

| Ypsilanti, MI LEAF Project Inc. | Landisburg, PA

| Landisburg, PA Making Kane County Fit for Kids | Aurora, IL

| Aurora, IL Roots Rising | Pittsfield, MA

“This year marks the 15th year of Youth Make a Difference, and with Opal being known as the apple that gives back, we wanted to make this year extra special by expanding Opal’s support of young leaders across the country. We are proud that Opal is not only fueling healthier lifestyles but igniting a movement toward stronger, more resilient, and thriving communities across the country.” said Emily Cox, Marketing Manager at FirstFruits Farms.

Increasing the initiative’s reach, Opal partnered with JrTBL to inspire more than 11,000 youth athletes across the country through basketball clinics hosted by 35 professional teams. At key events, including TBL Draft Weekend and All-Star Weekend, Opal Apples energized young players with healthy snacks and reinforced the values of leadership, teamwork, and wellness.

“At JrTBL, we are committed to nurturing leaders, problem solvers, and innovators who believe in doing what is right and knowing they are enough,” said Evelyn Magley, CEO of The Basketball League. “Our partnership with Opal Apples beautifully reflects these values, encouraging our young athletes to make healthy choices, live with integrity, and build a foundation for success both on and off the court. Together, we are growing more than athletes; we are shaping future leaders.”

Together, through the Youth Make a Difference initiative and the JrTBL partnership, Opal and FirstFruits Farms are investing in a healthier, stronger generation.

About FirstFruits Farms