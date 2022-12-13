Opal Apples Makes a Difference in Our Youth

The Apple That Gives Back Sponsors Youth Make a Difference Grant Initiative

Washington – Opal® Apple – the U.S. yellowest apples with a crunch and a purpose – has opened submissions to its Youth Make a Difference initiative. Amplifying philanthropy through agriculture, The Opal® Apple Youth Make a Difference initiative awards grants to youth-led nonprofit organizations excelling nationally.

FirstFruits Farms, Opal Apple’s exclusive distributor, will donate a number of grants in 2022 to youth-based initiatives serving domestic communities, where youth, ages 6 – 25, take leadership roles, conceptualizing and spearheading fundraising activities.

“More than ten years ago, FirstFruits Farms tied our Opal apples to a charitable program we called Youth Make a Difference because it aligned with our values and how we operate as a company,” said Chuck Zeutenhorst, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, FirstFruits Farms. “Today FirstFruits Farms is humbled by the impact we continue to have on these organizations that do so much for their local community.”

The organizations chosen must address one or more of the following issues:

Food security

Nutrition

Agriculture

Food politics and education

To be considered, organizations must include youth aged 6-25 taking leadership roles. Applicants must be nonprofits operating in one of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia and must submit proof of 501(c)(3) status, or affiliated with school entities, in good standing. Individuals who wish to seek funding for their initiatives are encouraged to find and work directly with a local nonprofit or school entity. Organization must have an operating budget of less than $2MM. Applications are open now and close by Friday, December 16 at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST.

Since its inception in 2010, FirstFruits Farms’ Youth Make A Difference program has awarded a total of $770,000 dollars to over 60 deserving nonprofit organizations and anticipates discovering and awarding the best and brightest in agricultural philanthropy through this year’s submissions. To learn more or apply for the grant, please visit opalapples.com or contact info@opalapples.com. For quotes, imagery, or product inquiries please contact the publicist.

Apply Online: http://www.opalapples.com/youth-make-a-difference/

ABOUT OPAL APPLES:

Grown exclusively in the United States by FirstFruits Farms in Washington, Opal® apples are a cross between a Topaz apple and a Golden Delicious apple boasting a sweet and tart flavor with a significant crunch — plus, it’s one of the few naturally non-browning and non-GMO apples! For more information on Opal® apples visit http://www.opalapples.com/

ABOUT FIRST FRUIT FARMS:

FirstFruits Farms is dedicated to growing the highest quality apples and cherries in the industry. We grow over 10 varieties of apples and cherries spread across 6,000 acres in Eastern Washington. We are unique in the industry because our fruit is grown, stored, and packed at the same location — a practice unmatched in our industry giving us greater control over the quality and safety of our products. For more information on FirstFruits Farms visit www.firstfruitsfarms.com